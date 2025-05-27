Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Debut Date and Finale Float Revealed
The new Walt Disney World nighttime parade is inspired by the Main Street Electrical Parade
Walt Disney World has announced a July 20th debut date for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will debut July 20th at Magic Kingdom. The parade is inspired by the classic Main Street Electrical Parade, and in fact will mark the park’s first nighttime parade since Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement.
- Disney also revealed the first look at the finale float for the parade, which is shaped like a train and includes Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Snow White, Dopey, Rapunzel, Flynn, Aladdin, Jasmine, Mickey and Minnie.
- First announced last year at D23, Disney Starlight is described as “a dazzling nighttime parade that celebrates magical moments from Disney stories—each touched by starlight… It’s a star-kissed constellation of Disney dreams, brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy."
- The parade will feature floats that focus on stories from Disney and Pixar films, including Moana, Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, Coco, Wish, and Pinocchio.
- It will take place along the Magic Kingdom’s usual parade route, running from Frontierland to Main Street.
- We also got our first look at the new merch coming for Disney Starlight.
