Photos: Disney Starlight Merchandise Includes T-Shirts, Ears and Pins

Get your first look at the merch accompanying the debut of the new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom

With the July 20th debut date now announced for the new nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World has also revealed the merch that will be accompanying Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.

A purple t-shirt features the primary image of Mickey Mouse and logo used for most of the Disney Starlight promotion and merch.

That same image can be found on a pin.

And we got our first look at the Disney Starlight light up ears.

First look at the light up Starlight Parade ears. #CoolKidSummer pic.twitter.com/rTeP737vqq — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 27, 2025

Light up wands will reportedly interact with the parade as well.

First announced last year at D23, Disney Starlight is described as “a dazzling nighttime parade that celebrates magical moments from Disney stories—each touched by starlight… It’s a star-kissed constellation of Disney dreams, brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy."

