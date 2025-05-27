Photos: Disney Starlight Merchandise Includes T-Shirts, Ears and Pins

Get your first look at the merch accompanying the debut of the new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom

With the July 20th debut date now announced for the new nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World has also revealed the merch that will be accompanying Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.

A purple t-shirt features the primary image of Mickey Mouse and logo used for most of the Disney Starlight promotion and merch.

That same image can be found on a pin.

And we got our first look at the Disney Starlight light up ears.

 

Light up wands will reportedly interact with the parade as well.

First announced last year at D23, Disney Starlight is described as “a dazzling nighttime parade that celebrates magical moments from Disney stories—each touched by starlight… It’s a star-kissed constellation of Disney dreams, brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy."

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good