Photos: Madame Leota Tiki Mug Arrives at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, a new Madame Leota tiki mug has materialized at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.
What’s Happening:
- The new Madame Leota tiki mug arrived at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort today, October 28th.
- Retailing for $89.00, the mug comes with your choice of two beverages (one alcoholic and one zero-proof) – Corruptible Mortal State and Dismaying Observations.
- Corruptible Mortal State: Fords Gin, Domaine St. Michelle Brut, blue curaçao, passion fruit, and lemon juices garnished with a lime and cherry
- Dismaying Observations: Lyre's Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and lemon juice topped with ginger beer
- The Madame Leota tiki mug is limited to two per person, per transaction, and is available while supplies last.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photo: New Sea Turtle Mural Appears as Construction on New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Enters the Home Stretch
- Say Aloha to the Latest Coconut Craze from Joffrey’s Coffee
- Food Delivery Driver Arrested at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge for Fake Bomb Threat
- Photos: Massive Construction Scrim Appears Behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Side-by-Side – Comparing Both Versions of the New Attraction
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com