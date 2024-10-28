Photos: Madame Leota Tiki Mug Arrives at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

The mug retails for $89 and comes with one of two cocktails – Corruptible Mortal State and Dismaying Observations.
Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, a new Madame Leota tiki mug has materialized at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

What’s Happening:

  • The new Madame Leota tiki mug arrived at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort today, October 28th.
  • Retailing for $89.00, the mug comes with your choice of two beverages (one alcoholic and one zero-proof) – Corruptible Mortal State and Dismaying Observations.
    • Corruptible Mortal State: Fords Gin, Domaine St. Michelle Brut, blue curaçao, passion fruit, and lemon juices garnished with a lime and cherry
    • Dismaying Observations: Lyre's Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, blue curaçao, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and lemon juice topped with ginger beer

  • The Madame Leota tiki mug is limited to two per person, per transaction, and is available while supplies last.

