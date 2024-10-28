Photo: New Sea Turtle Mural Appears as Construction on New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Enters the Home Stretch

The new Disney Vacation Club expansion is set to open on December 17th, 2024.

The latest construction progress on the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort sees one mural completed with work on another beginning.

We hopped aboard the Walt Disney World Monorail today to get an update on the continuing work on the new Disney Vacation Club tower set to open at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in about a month and a half. As we approach the tower, we can see a new mural featuring a sea turtle on the right side of the building, closest to the existing Polynesian buildings.

At the front of the building, work has begun on a second mural.

Alongside the new rooms, the expansion will include a new restaurant, Moana-themed splash area, Cove Pool, and Tropical Terrace Gardens.

The Island Tower will open December 17th. A preview center for the new Island Tower recently opened inside the lobby of Disney’s Polynesian Village.

