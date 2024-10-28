Say Aloha to the Latest Coconut Craze from Joffrey’s Coffee

Joffrey’s Coffee’s latest experiment comes in the form of a coconut-flavored brew themed to everyone’s favorite Experiment 626, Stitch!
What’s Happening:
- Say Aloha to your new favorite flavored coffee, featuring the beloved Stitch from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch!
- This medium-roasted coffee featuring flavor notes of creamy coconut and graham cracker is the perfect way to start your day, the devious way.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, as well as at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following The Lion King 30th Anniversary Blend, Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Blend, The Little Mermaid Ursula Cauldron Brew, the Disney Princess Coffee Collection, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
- Joffrey’s is also currently offering a new blend celebrating their 40th anniversary.
