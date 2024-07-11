Joffrey’s Coffee Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of “The Lion King” with New Themed Blend

Hakuna Matata… It means no worries with Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co’s latest concoction celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King with The Lion King 30th Anniversary Blend from Joffrey’s Coffee.
- This medium-roasted flavored coffee fit for a king will have you roaring all morning with flavor notes of caramelized brown sugar and cinnamon.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, as well as at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Blend, The Little Mermaid Ursula Cauldron Brew, the Disney Princess Coffee Collection, three Star Wars blends, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
