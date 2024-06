A new coffee blend is quacking its way to Joffrey’s.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s Disney Specialty Coffee Collection has added a new blend themed to Donald Duck.

The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Blend is a medium roast, flavored like coffee cake and a dash of cinnamon.

This new 90th anniversary blend for everyone’s favorite duck is now available to purchase on Joffrey’s website

