Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “The Little Mermaid” Themed Ursula Cauldron Brew

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co is going under the sea with their latest concoction, the Disney Ursula Cauldron Brew – now available!
What’s Happening:
- Ursula Cauldron Brew flavored coffee is an electrifying brew that will leave you speechless.
- This medium-roasted flavored coffee will fill your cauldron electrifying flavors of coconut and milk chocolate.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, as well as at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- If coffee themed to The Little Mermaid is your thing, then you may also want to pick up a bag of The Little Mermaid: Part of Your World Blend, which was released in promotion of the live-action film last year.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following the Disney Princess Coffee Collection, three Star Wars blends, the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew, three villainous blends, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Walt Disney World News:
- In appreciation of the hard work and dedication of teachers and educators, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are offering 20% off room rates during the summer season.
- Unexpected maintenance has closed the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.
- Walt Disney World has announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 9th.
