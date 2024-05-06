Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offering 20% Savings for Teachers and Educators This Summer

In appreciation of the hard work and dedication of teachers and educators, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are offering 20% off room rates during the summer season.

This special offer is available to book now through August 15th for stays from May 27th through September 2nd, 2024 based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.

The teachers and educators offer is exclusively available through the promotional website

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located at Walt Disney World

Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel and is within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs.

Guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando vacation experience including: Complimentary transportation – Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary. Early Access – Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guests enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day. Golf – Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play on all four Walt Disney World Golf courses. Passport to Savings booklet that features exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Guests can purchase tickets including Walt Disney World Tickets with Park Hopper options and enjoy special events.

