Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Pool Closed for Unexpected Maintenance

Unexpected maintenance has closed the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has sent out an update that the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter has been closed due to unexpected maintenance.
- While the closure lasts, shuttle service will be provided to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside to enjoy the Ol’ Man Island Pool.
- The shuttle service will run from 10am – 11pm.
- The spa and children’s activity area, however, will remain open from 10am to 11pm.
- For further information, guests are encouraged to visit the resort front desk.
