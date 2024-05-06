Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Pool Closed for Unexpected Maintenance

Unexpected maintenance has closed the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has sent out an update that the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter has been closed due to unexpected maintenance.

While the closure lasts, shuttle service will be provided to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside to enjoy the Ol’ Man Island Pool.

The shuttle service will run from 10am – 11pm.

The spa and children’s activity area, however, will remain open from 10am to 11pm.

For further information, guests are encouraged to visit the resort front desk.

