Free Dining Offer: Walt Disney World Vacation Packages with Free Dining Now Available to Book for Disney Visa Cardmembers

A new deal is now available for Disney Visa Cardmembers looking to visit Walt Disney World, offering a free dining plan on select dates later this year.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Visa Cardmembers can now take advantage of a special free dining plan offer for select arrival dates in July, September, and December when they book a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day or longer Walt Disney Travel Company Package with Park Hopper option.
  • If your trip plans include visiting more than one park each day and you’re a Disney Visa Cardmember, consider a vacation package. You’ll get a FREE dining plan when you use your Disney Visa card to purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option.
  • Cardholders can get either the Disney Dining Plan or Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan for free with their package depending on what Resort hotel they choose.
  • This offer is available for arrivals on most dates between:
    • July 1st–31st
    • September 1st–7th
    • December 9th–21st.
  • This free dining plan deal is available to book exclusively by Disney Visa Cardmembers.
  • Planning to book? We put together a complete list of 2024 Disney Dining Plan locations at Walt Disney World for your convenience.
  • If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.

Details of this Disney Visa Free Dining Offer:

  • Available for arrivals on most nights between:
    • July 1st–31st
    • September 1st–7th
    • December 9th–21st.
  • Enjoy a free  Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
    • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
    • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
    • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
    • Disney's Beach Club Villas
    • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
    • Disney's Old Key West Resort
    • Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
    • Disney’s Riviera Resort
    • Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
    • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Enjoy a free Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
    • Disney's Beach Club Resort
    • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
    • Disney's Contemporary Resort
    • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
    • Disney's Wilderness Lodge
    • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
    • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
    • Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
    • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  • Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Value Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:
    • Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
    • Disney's All-Star Music Resort
    • Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
    • Disney's Art of Animation Resort
    • Disney's Pop Century Resort

Important details:

  • The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.
  • Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
  • Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club), Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Club Level and Suites at Disney Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, Deluxe Studios – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, 1-Bedroom Villas – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, and 2 Bedroom Lock-Off Villas – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House.
  • Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts.
  • Dining plan excludes gratuities.
  • Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.
  • Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

