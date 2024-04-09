Free Dining Offer: Walt Disney World Vacation Packages with Free Dining Now Available to Book for Disney Visa Cardmembers

A new deal is now available for Disney Visa Cardmembers looking to visit Walt Disney World, offering a free dining plan on select dates later this year.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Cardmembers can now take advantage of a special free dining plan offer for select arrival dates in July, September, and December when they book a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day or longer Walt Disney Travel Company Package with Park Hopper option.

If your trip plans include visiting more than one park each day and you’re a Disney Visa Cardmember, consider a vacation package. You’ll get a FREE dining plan when you use your Disney Visa card to purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option.

Cardholders can get either the Disney Dining Plan or Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan for free with their package depending on what Resort hotel they choose.

This offer is available for arrivals on most dates between: July 1st–31st September 1st–7th December 9th–21st.

This free dining plan deal is available to book exclusively by Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Details of this Disney Visa Free Dining Offer:

Available for arrivals on most nights between: July 1st–31st September 1st–7th December 9th–21st.

Enjoy a free Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotels and a ticket with a Park Hopper option: Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney's Beach Club Villas Disney's BoardWalk Villas Disney's Old Key West Resort Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney's Riviera Resort Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Enjoy a free Disney Disney Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Deluxe Resort hotels and a ticket with a Park Hopper option: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney's Beach Club Resort Disney's BoardWalk Inn Disney's Contemporary Resort Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney's Polynesian Village Resort Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Moderate Resort hotels and a ticket with a Park Hopper option: The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort Disney's Coronado Springs Resort Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these Disney Value Resort hotels and a ticket with a Park Hopper option: Disney's All-Star Movies Resort Disney's All-Star Music Resort Disney's All-Star Sports Resort Disney's Art of Animation Resort Disney's Pop Century Resort

when you use your Disney Visa Card to purchase a 4-night, 4-day nondiscounted package that includes a room at these and a ticket with a Park Hopper option:

Important details:

The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.

Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in the room.

Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club), Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Club Level and Suites at Disney Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels, Deluxe Studios – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, 1-Bedroom Villas – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House, and 2 Bedroom Lock-Off Villas – Club Level at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House.

Must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Dining plan excludes gratuities.

Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.