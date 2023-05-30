Complete List of 2024 Disney Dining Plan Locations at Walt Disney World

Today, Walt Disney World revealed more details on the return of the Disney Dining Plan, including what is and is not included in the updated plan. Below is a list of all the restaurants at Walt Disney World that will be participating in both the regular Dining Plan and Quick Service Dining Plan. Select table service restaurants require two table-service meal credits. Additionally, those with the regular Dining Plan can also make use of any quick service location listed.
Dining Plan
- Be Our Guest Restaurant (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Cinderella’s Royal Table (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- The Crystal Palace
- The Diamond Horseshoe
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
- Akershus Royal Banquet Hall (requires Two Table-Service meal credits at lunch and dinner)
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Garden Grill Restaurant
- La Hacienda de San Angel
- Le Cellier Steakhouse (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Nine Dragons Restaurant
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- San Angel Inn Restaurante
- Spice Road Table
- Teppan Edo
- Tokyo Dining
- Tutto Italia Ristorante
- Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria
- 50’s Prime Time Cafe
- Hollywood & Vine
- The Hollywood Brown Derby (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Rainforest Cafe
- Tiffins Restaurant (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Tusker House Restaurant
- Yak & Yeti Restaurant
- The BOATHOUSE (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- The Edison
- Enzo’s Hideaway
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
- Jaleo by Jose Andres (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Mario & Enzo’s Ristorante
- Morimoto Asia (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Paddlefish (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas
- Planet Hollywood
- Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Rainforest Cafe
- Splitsville Dining Room
- Teralina Crafted Italian
- T-REX
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:
- Boma – Flavors of Africa
- Jiko – The Cooking Place (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Sanaa
Disney’s Beach Club Resort:
- Beaches & Cream Soda Shop
- Cape May Cafe
Disney’s BoardWalk:
- Big River Grille & Brewing Works
- Flying Fish (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Trattoria al Forno
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:
- Sebastian’s Bistro
Disney’s Contemporary Resort:
- Chef Mickey’s
- Steakhouse 71
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:
- Maya Grill
- Rix Sports Bar & Grill
- Three Bridges Bar & Grill
- Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:
- Citricos (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
- Grand Floridian Cafe
- Narcoosee’s (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
Disney’s Old Key West Resort:
- Olivia’s Cafe
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:
- Kona Cafe
- ‘Ohana
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside:
- Boatwright’s Dining Hall
Disney’s Riviera Resort:
- Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:
- The Turf Club Bar and Grill
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort:
- Ale & Compass Restaurant
- Yachtsman Steakhouse (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:
- Geyser Point Bar & Grill
- Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White
- Whispering Canyon Cafe
Quick Service Dining Plan
Magic Kingdom:
- Casey’s Corner
- Columbia Harbour House
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
- The Friar’s Nook
- Gaston’s Tavern
- Golden Oak Outpost
- Liberty Square Market
- The Lunching Pad
- Main Street Bakery
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- Sleepy Hollow
- Tortuga Tavern
EPCOT:
- Connections Cafe
- Connections Eatery
- Fife & Drum Tavern
- Katsura Grill
- Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe
- La Cantina de San Angel
- Lotus Blossom Cafe
- Refreshment Outpost
- Refreshment Port
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse
- Sommerfest
- Sunshine Seasons
- Tangierine Cafe: Flavors of the Medina
- Yorkshire County Fish Shop
Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
- ABC Commissary
- Backlot Express
- Catalina Eddie’s
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- Dockside Diner
- Fairfax Fare
- PizzeRizzo
- Ronto Roasters
- Rosie’s All-American Cafe
- The Trolley Car Cafe
- Woody’s Lunch Box
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Creature Comforts
- Flame Tree Barbecue
- Harambe Market
- Pizzafari
- Restaurantosaurus
- Satu’li Canteen
- Yak & Yeti Local Foods Cafe
Disney Springs:
- 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck
- Amorette’s Patisserie
- B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.
- Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza
- Chicken Guy!
- Cookes of Dublin
- D-Luxe Burger
- The Daily Poutine
- Earl of Sandwich
- Local Green Orlando Food Truck
- Marketplace Snacks
- Morimoto Asia Street Food
- Pepe by Jose Andres
- Pizza Ponte
- The Polite Pig
- The Smokehouse at House of Blues
- Swirls on the Water
- YeSake Kiosk
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park:
- Avalunch
- Cooling Hut
- Lottawatta Lodge
- Warming Hut
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park:
- Leaning Palms
- Lowtide Lou’s
- Snack Shack
- Surf Doggies
- Typhoon Tilly’s
Disney’s All Star Sports Resort:
- End Zone Food Court
- Grandstand Spirits
Disney’s All Star Music Resort:
- Intermission Food Court
- Singing Spirits Pool Bar
Disney’s All Star Movies Resort:
- Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar
- World Premiere Food Court
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:
- Maji Pool Bar
- The Mara
- Sanaa Lounge
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort:
- The Drop Off Pool Bar
- Landscape of Flavors
Disney’s Beach Club Resort:
- Beach Club Marketplace
- Hurricane Hanna’s Waterside Bar and Grill
Disney’s BoardWalk:
- BoardWalk Deli
- Leaping Horse Libations
- Pizza Window
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:
- Centertown Market Grab & Go
- Spyglass Grill
Disney’s Contemporary Resort:
- Contempo Cafe
- Cove Bar
- The Sand Bar
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:
- Barcelona Lounge
- Cafe Rix
- El Mercado de Coronado
- Siesta Cantina
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort:
- The Chuck Wagon
- Meadow Snack Bar
- Trail’s End Restaurant
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:
- Beaches Pool Bar & Grill
- Courtyard Pool Bar
- Gasparilla Island Grill
Disney’s Old Key West Resort:
- Good’s Food to Go
- Turtle Shack Poolside Snacks
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:
- Capt. Cook’s
- Oasis Bar & Grill
Disney’s Pop Century Resort:
- Everything POP Shopping & Dining
- Petals Pool Bar
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter:
- Mardi Grogs
- Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside:
- Muddy Rivers
- Riverside Mill Food Court
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:
- The Artist’s Palette
- Backstretch Pool Bar
- The Paddock Grill
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort:
- The Market at Ale & Compass
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:
- Roaring Fork
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex:
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Grill
Private In-Room Dining
- When staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, indulge in the comfort and convenience of dining in your room.
- Each private in-room dining meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes:
- 1 Entrée
- 1 Dessert (lunch and dinner)
- 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)
- For private in-room dining, 2 Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining.
Pizza Pickup
Stop by select Quick-Service locations to pick up a pizza meal, which includes:
- 1 Large Pizza
- 2 Single-serving Nonalcoholic Beverages (or Alcoholic Beverages, for Guests 21 and older)
- Two Quick-Service meals will be redeemed for each Pizza Pick-up meal. Valid at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.