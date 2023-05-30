Complete List of 2024 Disney Dining Plan Locations at Walt Disney World

Today, Walt Disney World revealed more details on the return of the Disney Dining Plan, including what is and is not included in the updated plan. Below is a list of all the restaurants at Walt Disney World that will be participating in both the regular Dining Plan and Quick Service Dining Plan. Select table service restaurants require two table-service meal credits. Additionally, those with the regular Dining Plan can also make use of any quick service location listed.

Dining Plan

Magic Kingdom:

Be Our Guest Restaurant (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Cinderella’s Royal Table (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

The Crystal Palace

The Diamond Horseshoe

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Tree Tavern

The Plaza Restaurant

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

EPCOT:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall (requires Two Table-Service meal credits at lunch and dinner)

Biergarten Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

La Hacienda de San Angel

Le Cellier Steakhouse (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Nine Dragons Restaurant

Rose & Crown Dining Room

San Angel Inn Restaurante

Spice Road Table

Teppan Edo

Tokyo Dining

Tutto Italia Ristorante

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

50’s Prime Time Cafe

Hollywood & Vine

The Hollywood Brown Derby (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Rainforest Cafe

Tiffins Restaurant (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Tusker House Restaurant

Yak & Yeti Restaurant

Disney Springs:

The BOATHOUSE (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

City Works Eatery & Pour House

The Edison

Enzo’s Hideaway

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Jaleo by Jose Andres (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Mario & Enzo’s Ristorante

Morimoto Asia (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Paddlefish (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Planet Hollywood

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Rainforest Cafe

Splitsville Dining Room

Teralina Crafted Italian

T-REX

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

Boma – Flavors of Africa

Jiko – The Cooking Place (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Sanaa

Disney’s Beach Club Resort:

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

Cape May Cafe

Disney’s BoardWalk:

Big River Grille & Brewing Works

Flying Fish (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Trattoria al Forno

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:

Sebastian’s Bistro

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Chef Mickey’s

Steakhouse 71

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:

Maya Grill

Rix Sports Bar & Grill

Three Bridges Bar & Grill

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Citricos (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Grand Floridian Cafe

Narcoosee’s (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

Olivia’s Cafe

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:

Kona Cafe

‘Ohana

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Disney’s Riviera Resort:

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:

The Turf Club Bar and Grill

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort:

Ale & Compass Restaurant

Yachtsman Steakhouse (requires Two Table-Service meal credits)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:

Geyser Point Bar & Grill

Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White

Whispering Canyon Cafe

Quick Service Dining Plan

Magic Kingdom:

Casey’s Corner

Columbia Harbour House

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

The Friar’s Nook

Gaston’s Tavern

Golden Oak Outpost

Liberty Square Market

The Lunching Pad

Main Street Bakery

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Pinocchio Village Haus

Sleepy Hollow

Tortuga Tavern

EPCOT:

Connections Cafe

Connections Eatery

Fife & Drum Tavern

Katsura Grill

Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe

La Cantina de San Angel

Lotus Blossom Cafe

Refreshment Outpost

Refreshment Port

Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Sommerfest

Sunshine Seasons

Tangierine Cafe: Flavors of the Medina

Yorkshire County Fish Shop

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

ABC

Backlot Express

Catalina Eddie’s

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Dockside Diner

Fairfax Fare

PizzeRizzo

Ronto Roasters

Rosie’s All-American Cafe

The Trolley Car Cafe

Woody’s Lunch Box

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Creature Comforts

Flame Tree Barbecue

Harambe Market

Pizzafari

Restaurantosaurus

Satu’li Canteen

Yak & Yeti Local Foods Cafe

Disney Springs:

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Amorette’s Patisserie

B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza

Chicken Guy!

Cookes of Dublin

D-Luxe Burger

The Daily Poutine

Earl of Sandwich

Local Green Orlando Food Truck

Marketplace Snacks

Morimoto Asia Street Food

Pepe by Jose Andres

Pizza Ponte

The Polite Pig

The Smokehouse at House of Blues

Swirls on the Water

YeSake Kiosk

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park:

Avalunch

Cooling Hut

Lottawatta Lodge

Warming Hut

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park:

Leaning Palms

Lowtide Lou’s

Snack Shack

Surf Doggies

Typhoon Tilly’s

Disney’s All Star Sports Resort:

End Zone Food Court

Grandstand Spirits

Disney’s All Star Music Resort:

Intermission Food Court

Singing Spirits Pool Bar

Disney’s All Star Movies Resort:

Silver Screen Spirits Pool Bar

World Premiere Food Court

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge:

Maji Pool Bar

The Mara

Sanaa Lounge

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort:

The Drop Off Pool Bar

Landscape of Flavors

Disney’s Beach Club Resort:

Beach Club Marketplace

Hurricane Hanna’s Waterside Bar and Grill

Disney’s BoardWalk:

BoardWalk Deli

Leaping Horse Libations

Pizza Window

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort:

Centertown Market Grab & Go

Spyglass Grill

Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

Contempo Cafe

Cove Bar

The Sand Bar

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:

Barcelona Lounge

Cafe Rix

El Mercado de Coronado

Siesta Cantina

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort:

The Chuck Wagon

Meadow Snack Bar

Trail’s End Restaurant

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa:

Beaches Pool Bar & Grill

Courtyard Pool Bar

Gasparilla Island Grill

Disney’s Old Key West Resort:

Good’s Food to Go

Turtle Shack Poolside Snacks

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort:

Capt. Cook’s

Oasis Bar & Grill

Disney’s Pop Century Resort:

Everything POP Shopping & Dining

Petals Pool Bar

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter:

Mardi Grogs

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside:

Muddy Rivers

Riverside Mill Food Court

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:

The Artist’s Palette

Backstretch Pool Bar

The Paddock Grill

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort:

The Market at Ale & Compass



Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:

Roaring Fork

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex:

ESPN Wide World of Sports Grill

Private In-Room Dining

When staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, indulge in the comfort and convenience of dining in your room.

Each private in-room dining meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes: 1 Entrée 1 Dessert (lunch and dinner) 1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older) For private in-room dining, 2 Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining.



Pizza Pickup

Stop by select Quick-Service locations to pick up a pizza meal, which includes:

1 Large Pizza

2 Single-serving Nonalcoholic Beverages (or Alcoholic Beverages, for Guests 21 and older)

Two Quick-Service meals will be redeemed for each Pizza Pick-up meal. Valid at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.