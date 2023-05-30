More Details Released About the Return of the Disney Dining Plan at Walt Disney World

There's new information that has just been released when it comes to the Dining Plan at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

Experience classic dining options at both Quick-Service and Table-Service restaurants including Character dining locations.

This option allows you to easily plan your meals: Quick-Service when you’re on the go and Table-Service when you’re ready to savor the moment.

You can add a dining plan to Walt Disney Travel Company packages that include a Disney Resort hotel stay with arrivals on or after January 9, 2024.

Dining Plan Highlights:

Everyone in the party ages 3 and over receives the following during their package stay:

1 Quick-Service Meal Per Night of Stay*

1 Table-Service Meal Per Night of Stay*

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay*

1 Resort-Refillable Mug**

For example, if you book a 4-night package with a Disney Dining Plan, each Guest (ages 3 and up) in your party would receive 4 Table-Service meals, 4 Quick-Service meals and 4 snacks or nonalcoholic beverages—which can be used at any time during your 4-night stay.

Important Information:

Beverages are included with each meal. Guests under 21 years of age may choose from a variety of nonalcoholic beverages. Guests 21 and older with valid identification

Reservations at Table-Service restaurants are highly recommended and are subject to availability.

Guests ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.

Plans must be purchased for the entire length of stay and for the entire party (ages 3 and up).

Meals are non transferable between party members and expire at midnight on day of checkout.

* Specific number of meals and snacks are determined by the number of nights included in the package stay. You can redeem your meals and snacks any day during your stay, until the number associated with your package has been depleted. All unused meals and snacks and the ability to use your refillable mug expire at midnight on your package reservation checkout date.

** Resort-refillable mugs are eligible for refills from self-service beverage islands at any Disney Resort hotel Quick-Service location.

What's Included:

Quick-Service Meal:

Meals redeemed at breakfast, lunch or dinner will include:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Table-Service Meal:

Meals redeemed at breakfast will include:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

-OR-

1 Full Buffet (prix-fixe) or Family-Style Meal (prix-fixe)

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Meals redeemed at brunch, lunch or dinner will include:

1 Entrée

1 Dessert

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

-OR-

1 Full Buffet (If Available) or Family-Style Meal

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

Alcoholic Beverages:

Guests 21 and older may choose either one nonalcoholic beverage or one-single serving mixed cocktail, beer or wine (where offered) as part of their meal.

A single-serving alcoholic beverage includes items such as:

Beer or Cider

Wine or Sangria

Mixed Drinks and Specialty Cocktails

Nonalcoholic Beverages:

Guests 10 years of age and older can choose one nonalcoholic beverage (including specialty beverages where offered) as part of their meal.

A single-serving nonalcoholic beverage includes items such as:

Milkshakes

Fresh Smoothies

Premium Hot Chocolate

Soda, Coffee or Tea

Snacks:

At Quick-Service restaurants, most Outdoor Carts and select merchandise locations, snacks may include a single serving of items such as:

Frozen ice cream novelty, popsicle or fruit bar

2 scoops of hand-scooped ice cream

Popcorn scoop (single-serving box)

Piece of whole fruit

Single-serve bag of snacks

20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola® products, including Dasani water

20-ounce fountain soft drink

Single-serve coffee, hot chocolate, hot tea, milk or juice

Cup of soup

Add on toppings or sauces (e.g. side of cheese dipping sauce)

What's Not Included:

Items that are more than a single serving (such as a box of doughnuts or a jar of peanut butter)

Items (such as popcorn or drinks) that are served in a souvenir container

Items considered to be merchandise (such as bottle toppers, glow cubes and bottle straps)

Special dining events offered at certain Table-Service locations

Other Magical Dining Experiences to Redeem Table-Service Meals:

Character Dining:

Dine with some of your favorite Disney Characters! Have your camera ready for this experience that adds a little extra magic to your Table-Service meal.

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Princess Storybook Dining at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Story Book Dining at Artist Point with Snow White

Merchandise or photo imaging products that may be offered for sale at Character dining experiences are not included. Gratuities are not included unless otherwise noted.

Fine/Signature Dining Restaurants:

Experience an elegant Table-Service option with a wide selection of cuisines ranging from traditional African, Indian and Mediterranean to premium steaks and fresh seafood.

Each meal from a Fine/Signature Dining restaurant on the Disney Dining Plan includes:

1 Entrée

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

1 Dessert

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at a Fine/Signature Dining experience.

Signature Dining restaurants offer fine dining with a distinctly magical flair. Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant's sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition. Please, no swimwear.

Dinner at Be Our Guest Restaurant:

Dinner Shows:

Enjoy family-style dining with live entertainment at a themed dinner show. All dinner shows require advance reservations.

Two Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining at a dinner show experience.

Private In-Room Dining:

When staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, indulge in the comfort and convenience of dining in your room.

Each private in-room dining meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes:

1 Entrée

1 Dessert (lunch and dinner)

1 Nonalcoholic Beverage (or Alcoholic Beverage, for Guests 21 and older)

For private in-room dining, 2 Table-Service meals will be redeemed from the dining plan for each person dining.

Pizza Pickup:

Stop by select Quick-Service locations to pick up a pizza meal, which includes:

1 Large Pizza

2 Single-serving Nonalcoholic Beverages (or Alcoholic Beverages, for Guests 21 and older)

Two Quick-Service meals will be redeemed for each Pizza Pick-up meal. Valid at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney's All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

How To Get a Dining Plan:

How to Use Your Dining Plan:

Simply present your valid Disney Resort ID (MagicBand, Disney MagicMobile pass or Key to the World card) to your server or cashier at participating restaurants

For special dietary requests

If you’re dining with another party that’s also on a dining plan, please notify the server or cashier which meals should be redeemed on each valid Disney Resort ID.

You can redeem your meals and snacks in any order during your stay, until the number of meals and snacks associated with your package has been depleted. All unused meals and snacks and the ability to use your Resort-refillable mug expire at midnight on your package reservation checkout date.

How to Keep Track:

Your dining plan usage is electronically linked to your reservation. Keep track of your remaining meals and snacks in 3 ways:

View your remaining meals and snacks in the My Disney Experience app.

Check your dining receipts. Remaining meals and snacks are printed on them.

Ask your Resort Concierge or Guest Relations to obtain them at any time.

As a reminder, unused meals and snacks will roll over day to day and expire at midnight on day of checkout.

Reservations:

Advance reservations for Table-Service restaurants—including Character Dining and Fine/Signature Dining—are strongly encouraged; advance reservations are required for dinner shows.

Make dining reservations online My Disney Experience app

An accepted major credit card guarantee is required for reservations at certain locations. A per-person cancellation charge may apply for reservations canceled within 2 hours of the reservation time (cancellation charge varies by location). Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Gratuities:

Gratuities are not included, except for the following: dinner shows and Cinderella’s Royal Table.

An additional form of payment is needed if you add gratuity and have not provided a credit card at check-in to charge incidentals and other expenses to your room.

An 18% gratuity will automatically be added to your bill for parties of 6 or more.

An automatic gratuity charge may also be added to your bill for certain items you order that are not included in the Disney Dining Plan.

Additional Charges:

Certain select menu items require payment of an additional amount in addition to redeeming the number of meals required at the location.

Dining plans are unavailable for Guests under the age of 3, but they may share from an adult plate at no extra charge, or an additional meal may be purchased from the menu. The price of the meal will be added to your bill.

Important Information

Dining plan locations are subject to change without notice or liability. Dining plan meals and snacks are not sold separately, are nonrefundable, non transferable and have no cash value.

Theme park admission is required for some dining locations.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended and may be required at some Table-Service restaurants participating in the dining plan.

Operating hours, menus, Characters, entertainment, participating locations, components and terms are subject to change without notice.

Dining plan meals and snacks are based on the number of nights of your package stay at your Disney Resort hotel.

The owners of the Walt Disney World Resort shall not be responsible for the non-utilization of package components due to refurbishing, capacity, closures, inclement weather or any circumstance beyond their control.