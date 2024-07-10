Save Up to 30% Off at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts This Summer

Florida residents and Disney Annual Passholders can save on hotel stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin this summer.

What's Happening:

This summer, Florida residents and Disney Annual Passholders can find great value on hotel stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30% off regular rates on their stays at the Swan or the Dolphin.

Guests can visit swandolphin.com/offers/

Benefits of Staying at the Swan or Dolphin:

The hotels are located within walking distance to two of the four Walt Disney World theme parks placing them in a prime location for guests looking to experience all the thrills and attractions Walt Disney World has to offer.

Some of the newest offerings this summer include Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Magic Kingdom EPCOT Disney Springs

Special benefits for guests of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin include complimentary transportation to all Walt Disney World theme parks and attractions as well as extended park hours benefits, where guests can take advantage of 30-minute early entry into Walt Disney World theme parks every day and enjoy extended evening hours on select evenings in select theme parks.

Ahead of their visit, guests will also be able to purchase and plan Lightning Lane passes, which allows guests to skip the standby line and join a shorter line for select attractions and experiences.

Guests of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will be able to purchase these passes up to 7 days in advance of their stay, starting July 24th.

Hotel guests have access to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin’s Mandara Spa, six pools, 23 restaurants and lounges and preferred tee times on the nearby Disney championship golf courses.

Visitors can also experience the hotel’s newest restaurant Rosa Mexicano located inside the Dolphin and offering a fresh take on authentic Mexican cuisine.

How to Book:

For additional information, or to make reservations, guests can call 1-800-828-8850 and mention the Florida resident or annual passholder rate, or visit: swandolphin.com/offers/

Offers are based on availability.

Taxes, resort services fee and gratuities not included. Not valid with any other special offers, promotions, or for existing reservations or groups.