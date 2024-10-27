Photos: Massive Construction Scrim Appears Behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Teased for years and finally formally announced at the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, there is work to be done in Frontierland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Along with a new Villains-themed land “Beyond Big Thunder,” the filling in of the Rivers of America for Cars-based experiences, and a major refurb of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad itself…expect this area to become a full construction site, mere months after the walls surrounding the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure came down.

Guests in the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad area are also noticing some of that construction already, as a very large green tarp has been erected near the Walt Disney World Railroad tracks behind the mountain.

The green tarp stands fairly tall, and is blocking what appears to be land clearing in the area. As part of the prep for all those planned new projects, work on the water ways and the water table in the Frontierland area is set to take place, with the clearing behind the tarp potentially a part of this project.

The tarp arrives ahead of the closure of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad on January 6th for an extended refurbishment that will see the attraction shuttered for over a year, expected to reopen in 2026 “with a little bit of new Magic.”

That means at the moment, guests aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Walt Disney World Railroad, and the Liberty Belle Riverboat can all expect to see the new green tarp during their experience.

