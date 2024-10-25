Photos: New Commemorative Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

New items include phone cases, a magnet, and an ornament.

The iconic Walt Disney World hotel’s Bayview Gifts has stocked up on new products to commemorate your stay at the deluxe resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort has released several new pieces of merchandise.

Three phone cases featuring designs inspired by Chef Mickey’s, the hotel’s character dining experience, are now available.

Additionally, a new magnet featuring the iconography from Mary Blair’s Grand Canyon Concourse mural is the perfect way to bring a piece of your Disney vacation home with you. The magnet runs for $14.99.

With the addition of room accents inspired by The Incredibles , the resort now offers an ornament featuring the super family aboard the monorail as it travels through the resort’s main building. The holiday souvenir retails for $24.99.

You can pick up these items at Bayview Gifts now.

