Photos: New Commemorative Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The iconic Walt Disney World hotel’s Bayview Gifts has stocked up on new products to commemorate your stay at the deluxe resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort has released several new pieces of merchandise.
- Three phone cases featuring designs inspired by Chef Mickey’s, the hotel’s character dining experience, are now available.
- Additionally, a new magnet featuring the iconography from Mary Blair’s Grand Canyon Concourse mural is the perfect way to bring a piece of your Disney vacation home with you. The magnet runs for $14.99.
- With the addition of room accents inspired by The Incredibles, the resort now offers an ornament featuring the super family aboard the monorail as it travels through the resort’s main building. The holiday souvenir retails for $24.99.
- You can pick up these items at Bayview Gifts now.
