Say “Good Morning!” with New Breakfast Beverages Coming to Walt Disney World

Enjoy a delicious new wake-me-up with a variety of new drinks coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has shared a look at a bunch of new drinks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, that are set to be available across Walt Disney World.
- The Pink Spritzer is made up of Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint
- The Legacy Mimosa adds a hearty twist to the brunch classic with Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice
- For a fruity delight, the Blackberry-Orange Spritz includes Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry
- Take a morning trip to the Caribbean with the Island Fusion Punch, which includes Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices
- Espresso martini fan? Try the Cold Brew Martini featuring SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew
- It’s never too early for tequila with the new Sunrise Margarita featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave
- A morning staple, DIsney’s Bloody Mary will be made up of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made bloody mary mix
- Kick it up a notch with a Spicy Paloma featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim
- For a non-alcoholic option, the So Many Wishes features Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust.
- These drinks will start appearing across property today, so be sure to look out when breakfast-ing and brunch-ing at Walt Disney World.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Muppet Labs Display Returns to Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey
- Charitable Beneficiary Named For 15th Annual Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic
- Walt Disney World to Introduce Seven New Flavored French Fry Dishes at Locations Across the Resort
- IMPOSSIBLE Chili Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Recipe From the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com