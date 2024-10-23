Say “Good Morning!” with New Breakfast Beverages Coming to Walt Disney World

The menu items will appear across the resort starting today.

Enjoy a delicious new wake-me-up with a variety of new drinks coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has shared a look at a bunch of new drinks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, that are set to be available across Walt Disney World.

The Pink Spritzer is made up of Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint

The Legacy Mimosa adds a hearty twist to the brunch classic with Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

For a fruity delight, the Blackberry-Orange Spritz includes Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry

Take a morning trip to the Caribbean with the Island Fusion Punch, which includes Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices

Espresso martini fan? Try the Cold Brew Martini featuring SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew

It’s never too early for tequila with the new Sunrise Margarita featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave

A morning staple, DIsney’s Bloody Mary will be made up of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made bloody mary mix

Kick it up a notch with a Spicy Paloma featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim

For a non-alcoholic option, the So Many Wishes features Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust.

These drinks will start appearing across property today, so be sure to look out when breakfast-ing and brunch-ing at Walt Disney World.

