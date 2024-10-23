Say “Good Morning!” with New Breakfast Beverages Coming to Walt Disney World

The menu items will appear across the resort starting today.
Enjoy a delicious new wake-me-up with a variety of new drinks coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Eats has shared a look at a bunch of new drinks, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, that are set to be available across Walt Disney World.
  • The Pink Spritzer is made up of Lyre’s Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit soda, pomegranate green tea, lime, and mint
  • The Legacy Mimosa adds a hearty twist to the brunch classic with Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Grand Marnier Liqueur, sparkling wine, and Minute Maid Orange Juice
  • For a fruity delight, the Blackberry-Orange Spritz includes Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Sauvignon Blanc, and blackberry
  • Take a morning trip to the Caribbean with the Island Fusion Punch, which includes Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, and pineapple and lime juices
  • Espresso martini fan? Try the Cold Brew Martini featuring SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur, and Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew
  • It’s never too early for tequila with the new Sunrise Margarita featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, lime, and agave
  • A morning staple, DIsney’s Bloody Mary will be made up of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and house-made bloody mary mix
  • Kick it up a notch with a Spicy Paloma featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave, lime, grapefruit soda, Hella Cocktail Co. Smoked Chili Bitters, and a chili-lime rim
  • For a non-alcoholic option, the So Many Wishes features Pomegranate Green Tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of Star Dust.

  • These drinks will start appearing across property today, so be sure to look out when breakfast-ing and brunch-ing at Walt Disney World.

