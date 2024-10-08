Photos: Muppet Labs Display Returns to Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

The display, which debuted alongside EPCOT’s 2024 Food and Wine Festival, was quickly removed after guests began playing with the props.

The Muppet Labs display has returned to Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey. The World Celebration located space is one of this year’s Food and Wine Festival, which features several fried food options, beers, and the infamous Pickle Milkshake. The photo opportunity showcases where Bunson and Beaker put their minds together to create the delicious food and beverage offerings available to guests at this year’s event.

It’s great to see Disney reinstall the display. These small details are what make the Disney Parks such a special place to visit. You can check out the display through the remainder of EPCOT’s 2024 Food and Wine Festival. It’s always good to remember that, while it is expensive to visit the Disney Parks, you are still a visitor among thousands of guests hoping to enjoy the magic. Be respectful of others, and if you see someone doing something they shouldn’t be, inform a Cast Member.

