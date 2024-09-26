IMPOSSIBLE Chili Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Recipe From the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is currently taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort. One of the great things about this festival is that there are many plant-based options available each year. One of those this year is the IMPOSSIBLE Chili Cheese Macaroni and Cheese with sour cream and cheddar from the Macatizers Global Marketplace. Disney Parks Blog has now shared the recipe so you can make this delicious option from your own home.

What's Happening:

If you've enjoyed the IMPOSSIBLE Chili Cheese Macaroni and Cheese option at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, then here is a way that you can make it over and over again from home.

This recipe serves 8 to 10 people.

You can see the other plant-based options available this year at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival here

Recipe:

IMPOSSIBLE Three Bean Chili:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 pound IMPOSSIBLE Ground Beef

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 (14 1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

1 (15 1/2 ounce) can pinto beans, drained

1 (15 1/2 ounce) can red kidney beans, drained

1 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans, drained

Coarse salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Plant-Based Macaroni And Cheese:

1/2 cup plant-based butter substitute

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups vegetable stock

4 cups plant-based shredded cheddar style cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1 pound macaroni noodles

Topping:

3/4 cup sliced green onion

1 cup plant-based sour cream

1 1/2 cups plant-based shredded cheddar style cheese

For IMPOSSIBLE Three Bean Chili:

Heat oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot.

Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes, until soft. Add minced garlic and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly for 3-5 minutes, until dark red. Add IMPOSSIBLE Ground Beef and turn heat to medium-high. Cook, breaking up large pieces, for 8-10 minutes, until fully cooked.

Stir in cumin, oregano, and chili powder. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add tomatoes and vegetable broth and heat until simmering. Cover and reduce heat to low. Continue simmering for 30 minutes.

Add beans and cook uncovered, on low heat, for 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Plant-Based Macaroni And Cheese:

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle flour over melted butter and whisk for 5 minutes, until smooth light brown roux forms.

Increase heat to medium-high and slowly add vegetable stock, whisking constantly until boiling. Once sauce begins to boil, reduce heat to low and add plant-based cheese substitute. Once cheese is fully melted, remove from heat.

Carefully pour sauce into the blender. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, and nutritional yeast. Blend on low speed until smooth.

Cook macaroni according to package instructions. Drain water from pasta.

Combine macaroni and pasta in a large saucepan. Keep warm until ready to serve.

To Serve:

Evenly divide Plant-based Macaroni and Cheese among eight bowls. Top with IMPOSSIBLE Three Bean Chili. Garnish with green onion, plant-based sour cream, and plant-based shredded cheddar style cheeses.