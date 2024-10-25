Photos: The Gourd Time To Be Had With Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit at EPCOT

Originally having started on September 27th, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit is a popular part of EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World. Ahead of the Pursuit’s conclusion on November 1st, let’s take a look around the park for many of the character-themed gourds that participants can find.

Guests start their journey by picking up an event card at select retail locations, typically at the Creations Shop, Port of Entry, and World Traveler. With this card, coming at an additional cost, guests are sent throughout the park to look for pumpkins that they can keep track of as their journey progresses.

As you can see in the photos throughout the page, the pumpkins are hidden quite literally throughout the park. Some are in World Showcase, some are in World Celebration, and so on and so forth. As guests find them, the affix a corresponding sticker to their card.

Once the card is complete, guests can return to a redemption location (usually where they got the card in the first place) and can redeem for a prize. This year, guests can get their hands on festive pumpkin sippers featuring characters.

Fun fact, even if you don’t finish (or even start!) the pumpkin pursuit, you can still pick up your prize. You may have also noted that we didn’t want to spoil all the fun, and just gave a glimpse of where many of the pumpkins are located. Hopefully it’s enough to help you out along your way!

If you’d like to visit EPCOT and enjoy this and other festivities during the various festivals throughout the year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.