Food Delivery Driver Arrested At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge For Fake Bomb Threat

Orange County Court records reveal details about an incident that occurred outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World that ended in the arrest of a food delivery driver.
What’s Happening:
- Tadeo Miguel Angel Bessa Colmenares, 45, of Orlando, was arrested at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World after making a fake bomb threat at the resort’s security gates.
- According to the report filed by Orange County Sheriffs on September 29th, Colmenares arrived at the resort to deliver food to someone inside, but when asked by Disney security officers at the entrance gate why he was at the resort, he replied that he was there to “blow up the resort.”
- The security guard asked again why he was there, with Colmenares once again stating he was there to blow up the resort, this time adding that his trunk was full of explosives before he “giggled.”
- According to the report, it was only after the security guard refused to allow him into the property that Colmenares explained that he was a food delivery driver.
- However, the security guard at this point said he could not admit the driver until senior leadership at Disney gave their approval. The guard added that Colmenares attempted to leave before realizing that photos of his vehicle tag were taken, instead parking and waiting.
- Disney’s K-9 Units swept his vehicle, finding nothing.
- The driver was arrested for making a false bomb threat, with the intent to deceive, mislead, or otherwise misinform any person concerning the placement or planting of a bomb or explosive. He was also trespassed from Disney property, and will be arrested again if he returns.