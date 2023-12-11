Ursula Tiki Mug Released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Everyone’s favorite sea witch is being immortalized in tiki form with a new mug release from Trader Sam’s.

What’s Happening:

Announced by Disney Eats Walt Disney World

The mug will be available while supplies last starting today, December 11th.

Wristband distribution will be held daily for the new mug, starting at 12pm ET.

Mugs will be solid with choice of a speciality beverage.

Guests can purchase only two per person, per transaction.

