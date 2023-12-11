Ursula Tiki Mug Released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Everyone’s favorite sea witch is being immortalized in tiki form with a new mug release from Trader Sam’s.
What’s Happening:
- Announced by Disney Eats, the new Ursula Tiki Mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World.
- The mug will be available while supplies last starting today, December 11th.
- Wristband distribution will be held daily for the new mug, starting at 12pm ET.
- Mugs will be solid with choice of a speciality beverage.
- Guests can purchase only two per person, per transaction.
More Disney World News:
- Disney Parks Around the World Feed Communities in Need This Thanksgiving
- Event Review: Disney Jollywood Nights – A Naughty and Nice List
- Foodie Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2023
- Get Ready for Season's Eatings with Walt Disney World's Latest Foodie Guide
- 5 Disney Dining Hacks To Improve Your Trip
- Top 5 Character Dining Experiences at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com