Ursula Tiki Mug Released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Everyone’s favorite sea witch is being immortalized in tiki form with a new mug release from Trader Sam’s.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced by Disney Eats, the new Ursula Tiki Mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World.
  • The mug will be available while supplies last starting today, December 11th.
  • Wristband distribution will be held daily for the new mug, starting at 12pm ET.
  • Mugs will be solid with choice of a speciality beverage.
  • Guests can purchase only two per person, per transaction.

