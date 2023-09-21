Top 5 Character Dining Experiences at Walt Disney World

Character Dining at Walt Disney World is an amazing way to spend one-on-one quality time with your favorite Disney characters while enjoying a meal. There are a variety of Character Dining options to choose from at Walt Disney World when planning your visit, each offering different theming, foods, and characters. We will take you through our top 5 picks for our favorite Character Dining experiences and what makes them stand out!

Breakfast à la Art with Mickey & Friends is a Character Breakfast experience hosted at Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort. It features several classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck dressed up in Parisian/European-inspired attire.

The food at this Character Breakfast experience includes a choice of entrée for adults with selections like quiche gruyère, sour cream waffle, smoked salmon, and a create-your-own-entree option for kids with options like scrambled eggs, mickey waffle dippers, fruit and yogurt, and more.

The food quality really stands out, and the atmosphere of Disney’s Riviera Resort makes this a can’t-miss experience that is easy to access via the Skyliner. The characters also engage in a fun dance to “Funiculi, Funicula” during the meal where guests can interact with them!

The Crystal Palace Character Dining at Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park is one of the best character-dining experiences at Walt Disney World, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore are featured at this Character Dining experience, which makes this a great option for Winnie the Pooh fans or families with younger kids.

Breakfast includes classic items like Mickey waffles, eggs, pastries, etc., while lunch and dinner feature carved meats, pasta, salads, and more. For dessert, you can try a seasonal cobbler, butterscotch pudding, strawberry shortcake, or soft-serve ice cream.

The charming location inspired by Victorian greenhouses of the late 1800s, great selection of menu items, and fun premise of the meal (celebrating Friendship Day from the Winnie the Pooh stories) make this Character Dining option stand out as one of the best! If you make your reservation towards the end of the breakfast period (right before 11 am), you might be there as they switch over to the lunch menu as well.

Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort (one of the best Disney World hotels) is a very popular dining experience offering breakfast, brunch, and dinner options where you’ll get to spend time with the “Fab 5″ characters—Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto—adorably dressed in chef hats and aprons. Guests can also admire the 90-foot tall mural done by the legendary Disney artist Mary Blair at Disney’s Contemporary Resort!

Each of the menus offers family-friendly options with “classic favorites for children.” The breakfast menu offers options like scrambled eggs, Mickey waffles, and fruits in addition to the rotating Chef Mickey’s Signature offerings with items like biscuits and gravy, bread pudding, and more. Dinner entrees include options like stir fry noodles, mac and cheese, roasted pork, and more.

This classic Character Dining option stands out as a fan-favorite for visitors to Walt Disney World!

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Harvest Feast at Garden Grill in EPCOT’s World Nature is a fun Character dining option that features the iconic duo Chip and Dale along with other classic Disney characters like Mickey and Pluto. The restaurant rotates in a circle with views of the Living With the Land EPCOT attraction, making this an engaging and unique setting.

This Character Dining option is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast items include choices like cinnamon breakfast bread, scrambled eggs, cheesy potato casserole, and Mickey-shaped waffles, while lunch and dinner feature options like a harvest-inspired garden salad, grilled beef with chimichurri, seasonal vegetables, and more.

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Harvest Feast is a particularly great choice for those who are looking for allergy-friendly options! It features beloved characters and an engaging atmosphere, making it one of the best Character Dining options at Disney World.

Cinderella’s Royal Table, located inside the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, is a famous table-service Character Dining experience that features favorite Disney Princesses like Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, and Rapunzel.

This Character Dining option offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner for guests to enjoy. Breakfast includes options like baked quiche, caramel apple-stuffed French Toast, pastries, and other classic breakfast options, while lunch and dinner feature options like spice-rubbed pork tenderloin or Parisian gnocchi for adults and kid-friendly choices like mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, grilled beef tenderloin, and more.

Though this is one of the most expensive Character Dining meals, it’s incredibly immersive, offers quality food, is a great choice for fans of Disney princesses, and gives guests the special opportunity to dine inside the “storybook setting” of the Cinderella Castle.

For all Character Dining experiences at Disney World, we strongly recommend planning ahead and making advance reservations, especially for more popular options. There are several other Character Dining experiences that you can read about in our guide to Character Dining at Walt Disney World for a breakdown of what each includes and our reviews! If you’re looking for Character Breakfasts, you can see our guide to the best Disney World Character Breakfast for our top picks and the ones you can skip.

