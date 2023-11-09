Foodie Guide to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2023

Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, taking place November 24 through December 30. There will be over 15 holiday kitchens inspired by traditions from around the world.

What's Happening:

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Pork Schnitzel with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage

Cheese Fondue in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Linzer Cookie (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverages:

Possmann Pure Hard Apple Cider

The Tank Brewing Co. Prost! Festbier

Köstritzer Schwarzbier Bitburger (New)

Regional Riesling

Glühwein: House-made hot spiced wine

Beer Flight

American Holiday Table

Food Items:

Slow-roasted Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce

Blackened Catfish with Hoppin’ John and comeback sauce

Gingerbread Cookie (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverages:

Crooked Can Brewing Company Bah HOPbug IPA (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Peppermint Chocolate Stout

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli Lamb Kefta Chermoula Chicken

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with hummus, chermoula, and zhoug dips (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Bold Rock Orchard Frost Hard Cider (New)

Gulf Stream Brewing Company Holiday Snakebite (New)

Woodchuck Winter Chill Hard Cider

Fig Cocktail with fig vodka and white cranberry juice

Hard Cider Flight

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Pastrami on Rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke

Potato Latkes (Plant-based)

Rugalach: Pastry filled with raspberry jam, walnuts, and cinnamon (New)

Black and White Cookie (Plant-based) (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Winter IPA

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour featuring Manifest Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine

Yukon Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Seared Salmon with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad (New)

Beef Bourguignon with crushed potatoes

Snickerdoodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverages:

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Coffee Maple Porter

Regional Icewine

Regional Red Wine

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee with Tap 357 Whisky

Beer Flight

Holiday Sweets & Treats

Food Items:

Peppermint Sundae: Chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and peppermint candy

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Breckenridge Brewery Christmas Ale

Brew Hub Sugar Plum Red Ale (New)

Left Hand Brewing Co. Chai Milk Stout (New)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with assorted liqueurs (Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)

Chocolate Peppermint Shake featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Tea and whipped cream vodka

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port

Food Item:

Turkey Poutine: Sweet potato fries with turkey gravy, cranberry relish, and crispy onions

Beverages:

Gingerbread Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Eggnog (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Keel Farms Hard Pumpkin Cider (New)

Pasek Cellars Cranberry Wine

Gingerbread Milk Shake with Whipped Cream Vodka

Firenog: Eggnog with Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

NEW! Swirled Showcase

Food Items:

Mickey-shaped Liquid Nitro Cake

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone: Vanilla, apple-cinnamon, and salted caramel

Cream Soda Float with vanilla soft-serve

Fanta Grape Float with vanilla soft-serve

Beverages:

Frozen Apple Pie (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter

3 Daughters Brewing Toasted Coconut Porter Float with salted caramel soft-serve

Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float with vanilla soft-serve

NEW! Bubbles & Brine

Food Items:

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with prosecco cocktail sauce and grilled lemon

Jonah Crab Claw Cocktail with stone-ground mustard sauce

Beverages:

Moët & Chandon Impérial

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

Dom Pérignon

NEW! Wine & Wedge

Food Items:

Assorted Artisanal Cheeses and Accompaniments

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Soufflé with fig tapenade

Southern Pimento Cheese with bread-and-butter pickled vegetables and grilled bread

Artist Palette of Wine and Cheese: Assorted artisanal cheeses and accompaniments paired with Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese, Hartley Apple Brandy, and Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Beverages:

Selbach-Oster Zeltinger Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese

Hartley Apple Brandy

Florida Orange Groves Winery Black and Blue Port

Flight

NEW! Char & Chop

Food Items:

Roasted Porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde and shaved fennel salad

Grilled IMPOSSIBLE Spicy Sausage with herbed polenta, puttanesca sauce, and ricotta

Meat Assorti: Trio of shaved meats with baby arugula, pickled mustard seeds, truffle oil, and grilled ciabatta

Beverages:

Krombacher Pilsner

North Coast Laguna Baja Vienna Lager

Motorworks Brewing Midnight Espresso Coffee Porter

GoGi ‘Birdie’ Pinot Noir

Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey

Beer Flight

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Peanut stew with sweet potatoes, mustard greens, and roasted peanuts (Plant-based)

DOLE Whip Raspberry

Beverages:

Ciderboys Caramel Apple Hard Cider (New)

81Bay Brewing Co. Cinnamon Orange Cranberry Ale (New)

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Gingerbread White Stout (New)

Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka (New)

Nochebuena Cocina

Food Items:

Tamale with chorizo, plant-based cotija cheese and spicy red chile sauce (Plant-based)

Pernil: Mojo pork with tostones and ketchup-mayonnaise

Spiced Chocolate Cookie (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverage:

Ponche Navideño: Mexican Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and clove (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

81Bay Brewing Co. Horchata Beer

Holiday Hearth Desserts

Food Items:

Mint Chocolate Mousse Wreath (New)

Apple Caramel Crumb Cake (New)

Chocolate-covered Toffee Brittle (New)

Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth

Mouse Crunch made with M&M’S chocolate candies

Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie (Cookie Stroll Item)

Beverages:

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Frozen Caramel Hot Chocolate with TWIX cookie bar pieces and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA (New)

BrewDog It’s a Beaut Stout (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Milk & Cookies Imperial Milk Stout

Peppermint Cocoa: Hot cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee with peppermint schnapps

Beer Flight

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Crème de Saumon Fumé en Brioche à l’Aneth, Concombre: Cream of smoked salmon in house-made dill brioche bread with cucumber (New)

Rôti de Jambon Sauce Moutarde à l’Ancienne, Patate Douce Rôties: Roasted ham with mushrooms, pearl onions, bacon, mustard sauce, and roasted sweet potatoes

Bûche de Noël au Pain D’Épices, Ganache Chocolat au Lait et Noisettes: Gingerbread Christmas log with milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache (New)

Beverages:

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini: Grey Goose La Vanille Vodka, vodka, chocolate milk, and whipped cream

Le Joyeux de Noël: Vodka, Grey Goose Vodka, cold brew coffee, sea salt caramel toffee, and peppermint (New)

Blood Orange Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, orange juice, and blood orange (New)

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Montanara: Fried house-made pizza dough with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and fresh basil (New)

Farfalle Salmone Affumicato: Farfalle pasta with smoked salmon and cream sauce (New)

Torta Caprese: Flourless chocolate torta with chocolate sauce and vanilla cream (New)

Dolce Pizza: Fried house-made pizza dough with sugar and cinnamon (New)

Beverages:

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Sangria (Red or White)

Italian Margarita with tequila and limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

Beef and Noodle Soup Bowl with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil

Vegetable Spring Rolls with citrus sauce

Beverages:

Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba pearls

Brew Hub Year of the Dragon – Dragon Fruit Lager

Butterfly Lantern with butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear, lychee, soda water, and boba (New)

Kung Fu Master with vodka, triple sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

The Lucky Mo with citrus vodka, peach schnapps, piña colada mix, orange juice, and soda water

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Sushi Tree: Sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese topped with Aonori seaweed, Ikura salmon roe, and spicy mayonnaise

New Year Celebration Soba: Buckwheat soba noodles in a hot dashi soup with yuzu, shrimp tempura, and chopped green onion

Sweet Potato Mochi Cake: Gooey sweet potato mochi cake with purple sweet potato cream, strawberry, black sugary syrup, and sesame seeds (New)

Beverages:

Ichigo Milk Boba: Cranberry and yuzu cream drink featuring Japanese calpico soft drink and popping strawberry boba pearls (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Japanese Christmas Punch: Shōchū, plum wine, cranberry, and lemon

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine (New)

Sapporo Premium Beer

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen

Food Items:

Giant Tostada de Chorizo: Giant tostada with chipotle black bean purée, ground chorizo, salsa verde, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions (New)

Tamale de Barbacoa: Shredded barbacoa beef in a corn masa topped with mole negro, queso cotija, crema Mexicana, and pickled onions (New)

Dulce de Leche Churro sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar

Beverages:

Apple Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, apple purée, black tea-cinnamon cordial, and Nixta Corn Liqueur topped with whipped cream and holiday salt (New)

Horchata Margarita: Cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, Abasolo Corn Whiskey, Agua de Horchata, and cinnamon-horchata rum

Holiday Cerveza: Mexican Artisanal Craft Lager with black currant liqueur (New)

Funnel Cake

Holiday Cinnamon Celebration Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon cookie crunch, cream cheese whipped cream, and gold dust inspired by the culinary treasures of the Kingdom of Rosas in Disney’s all-new animated musical film, “Wish”

Connections Café

Food Item:

Holiday Sugar Cookie (Cookie Stroll Item)

Connections Eatery

Beverages:

So Many Wishes: Pomegranate-green tea, hibiscus, lemon, and a dash of stardust (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Coquito Milk Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Coquito Milk Shake with Bacardí Superior Rum

Sunshine Seasons

Food Item:

Jingle Sugar Cookie made with M&M’S chocolate candies (Cookie Stroll Item)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Horchata Cold Brew: A holly jolly blend of Joffrey’s Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew and horchata topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (Spirited version available with Creamy Spiced Rum)