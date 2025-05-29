Photos/Video: Informative and Musical Fun Brings Cool Kid Summer to Disney's Animal Kingdom

Cool Kid Summer has officially arrived at Walt Disney World! Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, park goers can participate in some exciting limited-time offerings just for the summer festivities.

Cool Kid Summer:

Walt Disney World has officially launched their summer event Cool Kid Summer.

From now until September 1, limited-time activities, entertainment offerings, and treats are available throughout the resort’s four theme parks.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has several exciting opportunities to be a cool kid!

Up at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, kids can celebrate the importance of pollinators with a special craft.

The experience includes headband and bookmark decorating as well as the ability to learn more about the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem.

While visiting the area, don’t forget to stop inside for a guided Animation Experience where you can learn how to draw your favorite Disney characters. Make sure to stop by the Affection Section petting zoo as well!

For a limited time, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is offering a special Wilderness Explorer badge just for the event. You’ll need to speak with one of the Wilderness Explorers located throughout the park to learn how to collect the special sticker.

Over in Discovery Island, the Dino Institute has sent one of their interns to help bring a little musical magic to Cool Kid Summer.

The entertainment offering includes fun sing-a-longs and impressive song improvisation.

