Photos / Video: Stitch Leads an Intergalactic Dance Party at the Magic Kingdom for Cool Kid Summer
Taking place daily through September 1st, Tomorrowland is getting in on the Cool Kid Summer festivities at Walt Disney World.
Summer in Tomorrowland is sure to be a blast… an intergalactic blast! As part of Cool Kid Summer, the Tomorrowland Galactic Blast is set to entertain guests visiting the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The young and young at heart can have a blast throughout the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, as part of Cool Kid Summer.
- The Magic Kingdom is getting in on the act with the return of a dance party to the Tomorrowland Stage between Space Mountain and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress.
- Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (basically, the hottest time of the day), guests can dance the Florida heat away with the help of some entertainers, a DJ, and perhaps even a popular alien friend.
- That’s right! Stitch, the star of this summer’s hit live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, pops by to join in on the festivities.
- Elsewhere in the Magic Kingdom, guests head to Storybook Circus to join the DJ Ringmaster for a summertime dance party, pop-up silliness with Pluto and kid-friendly midway-style games with even more hands-on activities inside Big Top Souvenirs.
- Cool Kid Summer runs now through September 1st, 2025 at the Walt Disney World Resort. See what else is on offer at the other Walt Disney World theme parks here.
- The best way to see and do it all is with a special Summer Magic ticket offer. For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with helping you see all the Summer fun this year at Walt Disney World.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Pixar’s “Elio" Gets a Big Display Section in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland
- Photos / Video: Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After's Dastardly Debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Video: Ariel Swims Back into Disney's Hollywood Studios in The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure
- Photos – Spellbinding New Merchandise for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Photos / Video: GoofyCore Brings Fun and Games to EPCOT for Cool Kid Summer
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com