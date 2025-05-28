Disney Vacation Club to Offer Special Perks to Members With the Return of Welcome Home Weeks — Full Guide
DVC Member benefits will be available at multiple locations, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.
Get ready, DVC members — Disney Vacation Club has revealed the dates and details for the second year of its Welcome Home Weeks.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has announced the return of its Welcome Home Weeks.
- This 2025 edition is set to take place from August 14th to September 16th.
- Throughout this time, DVC members can look forward to an array of complimentary experiences, including:
- Coffee gatherings
- Character events
- Special treats
- And much much more
- These offerings will be featured at several locations, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort).
- Below are some of the perks and where you’ll be able to find them this summer
40% Discount at Select Table-Service Restaurants at Walt Disney World
- Enjoy a 40% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages at select Table-Service restaurants in the Walt Disney Resort on specific dates.
- Dates: Mondays through Thursdays from August 14 to September 16, 2025
Locations:
- Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Tusker House Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Lunch & Dinner)
- Toledo –Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort (Dinner)
- Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside (Dinner)
- Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort (Dinner)
- The Diamond Horseshoe at Magic Kingdom Park
- Whispering Canyon Cafe at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Tiffins Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT
- Ale & Compass Restaurant at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort (Breakfast & Lunch)
Mobile Order Discount at the Disneyland Resort
- Enjoy a one-time 20% discount on your Quick-Service mobile order at the Disneyland Resort, excluding tax.
- Location: While at the Disneyland Resort, select Quick-Service dining using the Disneyland app
- Dates: The one-time-use discount is available between August 14 and September 16, 2025.
- Times: Dining operating hours
- Eligibility: Members eligible for Membership Extras (one discount code per eligible Member)
- Discount is available only via Mobile Order and cannot be redeemed in person at the register.
Complimentary Magnet
- A special DVC member magnet will be included in the Summer 2025 edition of Disney Files Magazine.
Complimentary Ice Cream
- DVC members can enjoy a complimentary Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar, ice cream sandwich, or fruit bar at select locations during specific times.
- Those dates, locations, and times can be found below:
Walt Disney World Resort
Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
- Location: Tower of Terror Courtyard
- Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays, starting August 18, 2025
- Times: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park:
- Location: Upcountry Landing in Asia
- Dates: Thursdays and Fridays, starting August 14, 2025
- Times: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Magic Kingdom Park:
- Location: Tomorrowland Terrace
- Dates: Wednesdays, starting August 20, 2025
- Times: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Disney Springs:
- Location: Gateway to Discovery – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center
- Dates: Mondays and Fridays, starting August 15, 2025
- Times: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
EPCOT:
- Location: Lobby of Living Seas Salon
- Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting August 19, 2025
- Times: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa:
- Location: Disney Vacation Club Preview Center
- Dates: Daily, August 14 – September 16, 2025
- Times: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Park:
- Location: Star View Station – a Member Lounge
- Dates: August 19 and August 26, 2025
- Times: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Disney California Adventure Park:
- Location: Golden Vine House, a Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center
- Dates: September 2, September 9 and September 16, 2025
- Times: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Other Disney Destinations
Disney's Vero Beach Resort:
- Location: Wind & Waves Market
- Dates: Mondays, starting August 18, 2025
- Times: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort:
- Location: Broad Creek Mercantile
- Dates: Thursdays, starting August 14, 2025, and Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Times: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Coffee Meetups
- Join fellow Members for coffee and a tasty morning snack at select Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort locations.
Walt Disney World Resort
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort:
- Location: Top of the World Lounge
- Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, starting August 16, 2025
- Times: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge:
- Location: Reunion Station
- Dates: Saturdays and Tuesdays, starting August 16, 2025
- Times: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
Disneyland Resort
The Villas at Disneyland Hotel:
- Location: Discovery Den
- Dates: August 25 and September 15, 2025
- Times: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Character Meet-and-Greets
- Meet your favorite Disney characters at exciting events across various locations, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.
Walt Disney World Resort
- Location: Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk
- Dates: August 25 through August 27, 2025, and September 8 through September 10, 2025
- Times: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Parking: There is no Resort parking for this event. Members are strongly encouraged to use Walt Disney World Resort transportation.
Disneyland Resort
- Location: The Adventure Room at the Disneyland Hotel
- Dates: August 14 and September 11, 2025
- Times: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Parking: There is no Resort parking for this event.
Other Disney Destinations
Disney’s Vero Beach Resort:
- Location: The Croquet Lawn
- Dates: Thursdays, starting August 14, 2025
- Times: 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM
Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort:
- Location: The Big Dipper Pool Deck
- Dates: Tuesdays, starting August 19, 2025
- Times: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Aulani Resort:
- Location: Kipuka Lawn
- Dates: August 14, August 28 and September 11, 2025
- Times: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Wednesday Wine Mixer
- Experience an evening of complimentary wine, appetizers, and live music alongside fellow Members at the Disneyland Resort and Aulani Resort.
- Be aware that space is limited, and pre-registration is necessary to secure your spot.
Disneyland Resort
- Location: Brisa Courtyard at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Dates: August 27 and September 10, 2025
- Times: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Aulani Resort
- Location: Rainbow Reef
- Dates: August 20, August 27, September 3 and September 10, 2025
- Times: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Everglazed Welcome Home Donut
- DVC Members visiting Walt Disney World can enjoy a complimentary Welcome Home Weeks donut from Everglazed at Disney Springs.
- These sweet treats will be available on Wednesdays starting August 20th.
- One donut per Member, per week, while supplies last
Complimentary Movie Snacks
- Enjoy complimentary candy or popcorn during film screenings at Walt Disney World or aboard the Disney Cruise Line.
- One selection of candy per week, per member.
- For Disney Cruise Line, in order to redeem the complimentary popcorn perk, Members will need to present their Disney Vacation Club Digital Members Card and photo ID.
Walt Disney World
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Resort
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resorts
- Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney Cruise Line
- Locations: The concession counter outside the theaters on all Disney Cruise Line ships. Theaters: Walt Disney Theatre, Buena Vista Theater, Never Land Cinema
- Dates: Daily, August 14 to September 16, 2025
Screening of "Disney ‘80s-‘90s Celebration in Concert"
- A screening of this special concert event will take place under the stars
- However, the location and date are currently yet to be announced.
Complimentary Reusable Shopping Bag
- Claim a free reusable bag when visiting Walt Disney World or the Disneyland Resort.
- These will be available August 14 to September 16, 2025 at the following locations:
- Walt Disney World Location: Gateway to Discovery – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center at Disney Springs
- Disneyland Resort Location: Golden Vine House – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center at Disney California Adventure Park
Hawaiian Art Experience
- Members are invited to take part in Hawaiian language lesson as well as traditional kapa printing at Aulani.
- This offering will take place in the Pau Hana Room on August 18, August 25, September 8 and September 15, 2025
- Classes will be held 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM or 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on these days.
- Members and up to four guests (or the number of additional guests on the reservation) may attend one of these times during their stay.
Hawaiian Cultural Experience
- There’s even more for Members to discover at Aulani as they can participate in lei-making and hula lessons.
- This will take place in the Kaiona Ballroom on August 19, September 2, and September 16, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Palm Breeze Bar Special
- Members can enjoy an appetizer at no additional cost when purchasing a specialty drink (cocktail or mocktail) at Palm Breeze Bar at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- This offer is available from noon to 6:00 PM on August 20 and September 3, 2025
- Pre-registration for this complimentary event will be available starting August 1, 2025, at Discovery Den at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel or by calling (714) 956-6529.
Welcome Home Weeks Button
- Finally, be sure to pick up a free button to celebrate Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Weeks
- These will be offered from August 14 through September 16, 2025 (while supplies last) at the following locations:
Walt Disney World Resort
- Disney Vacation Club McKim’s Mile House – A Member Lounge (Magic Kingdom)
- Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge (EPCOT)
- Disney Vacation Club Discovery Desks
- Château de Voyage – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center (EPCOT)
- Gateway to Discovery – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center (Disney Springs)
Disneyland Resort
- Disney Vacation Club Star View Station – a Member Lounge
- Golden Vine House – A Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center (Disney California Adventure Park)
- Discovery Den at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
- Discovery Studio at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Discovery Desk at Pixar Place Hotel
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
- Disney Vacation Club Concierge Desks
- Hoku Hideaway
- Kiosks at Aulani Model Room locations
Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
- Front Desk
Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort
- Front Desk
