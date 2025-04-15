Photos: Construction Progress is Moving Along for Disney Lakeshore Lodge
They are expected to welcome guests starting in 2027.
Construction is moving along for Disney Lakeshore Lodge, the new Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lakeshore Lodge, the new Disney Vacation Club resort at Walt Disney World, is progressing rapidly as construction continues.
- This opulent, nature-inspired resort will be located by the shores of Bay Lake, right next to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and is expected to welcome guests in 2027.
- This view is from Disney's Contemporary Resort, and as you can see, construction is moving full steam ahead as of April 15, 2025.
- This project has been reimagined after the suspension of Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge, which was first introduced in 2018.
- The initial plan sought to establish a luxurious, nature-inspired resort with more than 900 hotel rooms and Disney Vacation Club villas.
- However, the project was quietly put on hold due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The site remained mostly inactive until recent updates indicated a potential revival, prompting Disney to rename the project Lakeshore Lodge.
