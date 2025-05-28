Same Day Dining Information Podium Brings an Extra Guest Service to Disney Springs

A Cast Member will be stationed near the Orange Garage to help guests will same day dining reservations.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Looking to make a same day dining reservation at Disney Springs and don’t want to use the My Disney Experience app? A new information podium might just be helpful for you.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Springs Instagram page revealed that a new Same Day Dining Information podium has been installed near the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres.
  • At this kiosk, you’ll be able to find out what Disney Springs restaurants have availability during your visit.
  • As many Disney Springs restaurants are not run by Disney, it can sometimes be confusing on how to make a dining reservation – so this new offering will be sure to help guests out.
  • If you’re over in Town Center, you can still head to the Guest Relations location for assistance in making same day dining reservations.
  • And of course, you can always use the official Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app to book any last minute reservations.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com