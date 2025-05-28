Same Day Dining Information Podium Brings an Extra Guest Service to Disney Springs

A Cast Member will be stationed near the Orange Garage to help guests will same day dining reservations.

Looking to make a same day dining reservation at Disney Springs and don’t want to use the My Disney Experience app? A new information podium might just be helpful for you.

What’s Happening:

At this kiosk, you’ll be able to find out what Disney Springs restaurants have availability during your visit.

As many Disney Springs restaurants are not run by Disney, it can sometimes be confusing on how to make a dining reservation – so this new offering will be sure to help guests out.

If you’re over in Town Center, you can still head to the Guest Relations location for assistance in making same day dining reservations.

