Same Day Dining Information Podium Brings an Extra Guest Service to Disney Springs
A Cast Member will be stationed near the Orange Garage to help guests will same day dining reservations.
Looking to make a same day dining reservation at Disney Springs and don’t want to use the My Disney Experience app? A new information podium might just be helpful for you.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Springs Instagram page revealed that a new Same Day Dining Information podium has been installed near the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres.
- At this kiosk, you’ll be able to find out what Disney Springs restaurants have availability during your visit.
- As many Disney Springs restaurants are not run by Disney, it can sometimes be confusing on how to make a dining reservation – so this new offering will be sure to help guests out.
- If you’re over in Town Center, you can still head to the Guest Relations location for assistance in making same day dining reservations.
- And of course, you can always use the official Walt Disney World My Disney Experience app to book any last minute reservations.
