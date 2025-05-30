Photos: New Test Track 3.0 Marquee and Wait Time Signs Arrive at EPCOT

Walt Disney World is getting ready to hit the road with their third iteration of Test Track! As work continues around the attraction, signs are now visible on the attraction's new canopy.

What’s Happening:

During a recent visit to EPCOT Test Track 3.0

The new redesign of the classic World Discovery attraction is set to open sometime this summer.

With the new canopy mostly complete, wait time and return time signs have now appeared on the roof of the canopy.

Replacing the gaudy canopy that has decorated the attraction since its first iteration, the new circular canopy honors the architectural design of the original World of Motion attraction.

One of my favorite details of this new feature are the road line lights that lead guests into the main attraction building.

The silver paneling around the edges of the new canopy are also highly reminiscent of the many original EPCOT design features, giving the attraction a modern, yet nostalgic feel.

In front of the new canopy, a new marquee for the attraction can be seen peeking over the construction wall, albeit covered in black plastic wrapping.

While not much is known about what Test Track 3.0 has in store for riders, so far, Walt Disney Imagineering has really knocked it out of the park when it comes to this new canopy.

If the inside is anything like the outside, Disney and EPCOT fans are in for a treat.

Sponsored by Chevrolet, Test Track 3.0 is set to highlight humanity’s drive for a brighter tomorrow, showcasing the past, present, and future of the automotive industry.

Taking notes from Test Track’s predecessor World of Motion, the attraction will also celebrate the technological advancements of transportation and how it connects us, while offering the thrill and excitement of driving.

For those looking to hit the road to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World: