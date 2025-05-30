Walt Disney World Parking Trams Debut Lengthy New Spiel Reminding Guests of Various Safety Information

Beep. Beep. Driver, you’re clear for dispatch.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Guests who park at the Walt Disney World theme parks will now be greeted by a lengthy, pre-recorded spiel when boarding the parking trams.

What’s Happening:

  • While cast members have been delivering the information for themselves for a few years now, there is now a new pre-recorded spiel (by voice legend Corey Burton) aboard the Walt Disney World parking trams.
  • The spiel reminds guests of all the necessary safety information, such as how children should sit, that sudden breaking may occur, and what is and isn’t allowed through the security check points.
  • In addition to weapons of any kind not being allowed, it’s also specifically noted that selfie sticks are not permitted inside the theme parks.
  • This information is given to guests while they’re boarding the tram. Once in motion, cast members will continue to share more pertinent information and, if you’re lucky, some fun jokes.
  • We caught the spiel in action at EPCOT, but it is likely in use at the other three parks as well.
  • Check out the new spiel for yourself in the video below.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti