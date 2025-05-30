Walt Disney World Parking Trams Debut Lengthy New Spiel Reminding Guests of Various Safety Information
Beep. Beep. Driver, you’re clear for dispatch.
Guests who park at the Walt Disney World theme parks will now be greeted by a lengthy, pre-recorded spiel when boarding the parking trams.
What’s Happening:
- While cast members have been delivering the information for themselves for a few years now, there is now a new pre-recorded spiel (by voice legend Corey Burton) aboard the Walt Disney World parking trams.
- The spiel reminds guests of all the necessary safety information, such as how children should sit, that sudden breaking may occur, and what is and isn’t allowed through the security check points.
- In addition to weapons of any kind not being allowed, it’s also specifically noted that selfie sticks are not permitted inside the theme parks.
- This information is given to guests while they’re boarding the tram. Once in motion, cast members will continue to share more pertinent information and, if you’re lucky, some fun jokes.
- We caught the spiel in action at EPCOT, but it is likely in use at the other three parks as well.
- Check out the new spiel for yourself in the video below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- “Magic Mirror" Song from Unfairly Ever After Now Streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music
- Tasty Details for 2025 Disney Springs Flavors of Florida Revealed
- Same Day Dining Information Podium Brings an Extra Guest Service to Disney Springs
- Skipper’s Adventure Mug Designed by Mookie Sato Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Debut Date and Finale Float Revealed
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com