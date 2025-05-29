Tasty Details for 2025 Disney Springs Flavors of Florida Revealed
This year's event features over 90 dishes from more than 45 restaurants at Disney Springs.
Flavors of Florida, the annual culinary festival showcasing dishes made from locally sourced ingredients, will return for its sixth summer starting June 27th.
What’s Happening:
- This year, guests can look forward to a mix of beloved favorites alongside an exciting array of new offerings available at various locations throughout Disney Springs and Disney Parks Blog shared the details.
Weekly Culinary Series:
- Throughout the summer, select Fridays will feature a culinary series hosted by Kroger Delivery, where chefs from popular Disney Springs restaurants will demonstrate their culinary skills and creativity in crafting this year's menu items.
- Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy captivating cooking demonstrations from these kitchen experts showcasing their unique talents.
- While registration is required, it is free, so be sure to sign up to secure your spot.
Pairing Events:
- Experience the Flavors of Florida pairing events, where you will discover the art of creating ideal food and drink pairings.
- Expert hosts from Disney Springs will present dinners that showcase exceptional cocktails, wines, and beers, all inspired by the vibrant tastes of the Sunshine State.
- Be aware that registration is mandatory for these events, and payment must be completed at the time of registration.
Discover the Springs Seek and Find:
- While enjoying the culinary delights, join the Discover the Springs seek and find presented by The Polite Pig.
- With over 1,200 acres of dining, shopping, and entertainment, new experiences await you. This activity is a fun way to uncover Disney Springs' hidden treasures.
- Pick up a complimentary event guide at designated locations, and don’t forget to submit your completed map for a special surprise.
New Menu Items:
- Chefs at Disney Springs have spent the past year creating a diverse selection of unique appetizers, entrees, and desserts.
- A detailed foodie guide to showcase these culinary delights will be released soon.
Returning Menu Items:
- The St. Augustine Datil Pepper Fritas has returned to The Daily Poutine for a second time, delighting patrons with its crispy pork, complemented by a datil pepper sauce and a refreshing Florida hearts of palm slaw. The dish is elevated by a unique beer cheese made from Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner, which adds a distinctive flavor profile.
- While exploring Disney Springs Flavors of Florida, don't miss Swirls on the Water for the delightful Orange Bird Cone. This treat features DOLE Whip Orange in a bright orange cone, topped with colorful sprinkles and a charming chocolate piece.
- Flavors of Florida highlights the state's diverse tastes with ingredients like peppers, citrus fruits, and cheeses.
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
