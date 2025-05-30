Celebrate National Fish & Chips Day with 40% Off at Cookes of Dublin in Disney Springs
On June 6th only, you can pick up an order of fish and chips from Cookes of Dublin for just $9.99!
June 6th is National Fish & Chips Day, and visitors to Disney Springs can celebrate with a 40% discount at Cookes of Dublin.
What’s Happening:
- Guests of Walt Disney World’s shopping district, Disney Springs, can celebrate National Fish & Chips Day next week at Cookes of Dublin with a fantastic discount.
- The Dublin-grown eatery’s freshest beer-battered fish and chips will be available for $9.99, which is 40% off the regular price.
- Hurry in, as this special offer is only available on Friday, June 6th, 2025.
- The restaurant is gluten-friendly for those who want a perfectly crispy jacket (made with rice flour and gluten-free sparkling wine instead of beer) for their tender fried fish.
- As is customary in Ireland and the United Kingdom, the fish and chips come wrapped in newspaper, but in this case it’s wrapping made to look like newspaper, instead of the actual thing.
- Cookes of Dublin is a “chipper" quick service offering, located right next to Raglan Road, which has even more Irish options – as put together by original Irish owners John Cooke and Paul Nolan.
- See how Raglan Road celebrated St. Patrick’s Day this year in our report here, and also be sure to check out their new Paddy’s Bar.
