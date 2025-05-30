Photos: 2025 Disney Pride Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Pride Month is almost here, and Walt Disney World is gearing up for the celebration with a new line of rainbow-inspired merchandise.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted some newly released Pride Month products ahead of the June celebration.

Featuring rainbow-themed designs that pay homage to the Pride flag, guests visiting the resort can pick up apparel, accessories, souvenirs, and home goods.

This continues the yearly trend of Disney Pride merchandise arriving at the Disney Parks and Disney Store

Let’s take a look at Disney’s 2025 Pride Collection:

Pride Water Bottle ($19.99)

Pride Magnet ($12.99)

Pride Fan ($16.99)

Pride Fleece Blanket ($69.99)

Pride T-Shirt ($34.99)

Pride Mickey Ears ($34.99)

Walt Disney World Pride Spirit Jersey ($79.99)

Pride Beaded Bracelets ($17.99)

Pride Baseball Cap ($29.99)

Pride Keychain ($14.99)

Pride Crossbody Bag ($34.99)

Pride Collectible Droid ($14.99)

Pride Stitch Plush ($34.99)

Walt Disney World Pride Crewneck ($59.99)

Pride Mickey Ornament ($34.99)

You can find additional Pride Collection Merchandise at Disney Store here

