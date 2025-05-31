Photos: Spaceship Earth Pride Mural Returns to EPCOT

The art installation can be found just outside of Connections Cafe.

Walt Disney World is gearing up for Pride Month, and the Spaceship Earth “LOVE" mural has returned for the annual celebration.

Pride Month is just two days away, and Walt Disney World is ready to celebrate love with fans from around the world.

Inspired by Spaceship Earth, the “LOVE" mural features the iconic geometric design against a Pride flag themed color scheme. Even the hearts are geometric.

The mural is identical to last year’s installation, but it is great to see the design make a return to the park.

