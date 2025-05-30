New Walt Disney Imagineering Video Goes Behind the Scenes of EPCOT’s Journey of Water

An Imagineer gives us some tidbits about the making of the Moana-inspired walkthrough attraction
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Walt Disney Imagineering has posted a new video going behind the scenes of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.

What’s Happening: 

  • In the new video, we follow Charlie, a Special Effects Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering who worked on the Walt Disney World walkthrough attraction, as he takes us on a tour of Journey of Water and provides some info on how it was created.
  • Charlie discusses how they blended both existing and new techniques for Journey of Water’s effects, including the important use of Laminar Flow. And if you don’t know what that means, don’t worry, it’s explained!
  • Charlie also discusses the many hidden fiber optics at work and lets us see a photo of him working on the attraction’s central Te Fiti figure - and offers a tip on how to make the ocean wave effect easily wave back at you if you’re on your own.

More from Walt Disney World: 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman