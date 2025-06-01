“Laughing Place On Location” Showcases Just How Cool Summer is for Kids at Walt Disney World
Join Jeremiah on a trek across all four Walt Disney World theme parks for Cool Kid Summer.
It’s a Cool Kid Summer at Walt Disney World, and we’re showcasing all there is to see and do in the latest episode of Laughing Place On Location!
What’s Happening:
- In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- The young and young at heart can have a blast throughout the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, as part of Cool Kid Summer.
- In this episode, Jeremiah showcases all there is to see and do during Cool Kid Summer – from GoofyCore at EPCOT, to two brand-new shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and everything in between – see it all with us!
- And be sure to check out Cool Kid Summer for yourself – running daily through September 1st at Walt Disney World.
- In case you missed last week’s episode of On Location, the founders of Laughing Place, the Moseleys, embarked on an exciting adventure to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai‘i.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- D23 All Aboard to Walt Disney’s Marceline
- Annecy Animation Festival
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary
Looking for more from Laughing Place? Be sure to check out our recently relaunched Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com