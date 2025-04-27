"Laughing Place On Location" Moves and Grooves at Disneyland Paris' Disney Music Festival

Join Jeremiah as he dances through the resort's newest seasonal event.

The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us across the pond as we experience Disneyland Paris’ new seasonal and soundsational event Disney Music Festival.

What’s Happening:

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. On April 18th, Disneyland Paris kicked off their new summer event, Disney Music Festival, which elevates the park’s live entertainment options with brand new music-filled performances inspired by popular Disney films.

Running through September 7th, guests will find themselves immersed in live concerts, dance shows, and street gigs inspired by The Lion King, Coco, Tangled , and more!

, and more! Join Jeremiah as he explores the gorgeous Disneyland Paris and all of the magical musical offerings of Disney Music Festival.

