Details Revealed for D23 All Aboard to Walt Disney’s Marceline Event as Tickets Go On Sale

D23 has revealed the details for the 2025 version of their ticketed event in Walt Disney’s childhood home of Marceline, Missouri, with tickets now on sale.

Officially titled D23 All Aboard to Walt Disney’s Marceline – a change up from the simpler previous name, Marceline with D23, when it was held in 2023 – the event will take place on May 17th, 2025. However, you’ll need to keep May 16-May 17 open, since arrivals and a reception take place the night before the brunt of the activities.

Marceline is the hometown of Walt Disney, where he lived from 1906 to 1911.

The event is available for D23 Gold Members. D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest. The price this time out is $380 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket, up a bit from the $350 it cost in 2023.

D23 All Aboard to Walt Disney’s Marceline will include: Dessert reception hosted by the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau on the evening of May 16. Transportation to Marceline from Chillicothe, MO (where guests will check-in for the event). Special tours for D23 Gold Members at the John J. Pershing Museum and the Historic Doc Cater Home. Self-guided exploration of Marceline, Missouri, including the Walt Disney Post Office, the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, Downtown Marceline, and Marceline’s Main Street. Exclusive shopping items for D23 Members, including a specially designated USPS postmark and Main Street offerings. Special presentation with Bret Iwan (the Official Voice of Mickey Mouse) about Walt Disney, his love of trains, and more! Evening at the Disney Family Farm with live entertainment, food and drinks, photo ops, and fireworks show. Commemorative D23 event gift.

Check-in for the event, along with transportation to-and-from Marceline will take place in Chillicothe, MO. Special hotel rates will be available to guests who have purchased tickets to this event. More details on booking will be made available in your ticket purchase confirmation email. (The cost of the event ticket does not include hotel stay.)

You can buy tickets now at d23.com

