A New York Woman is Suing Disney After Being "Scarred" at Typhoon Lagoon

The incident took place in the park's famous Surf Pool.

A New York woman is suing Disney after she claims she was permanently scarred after being “pummeled" by a wave at Typhoon Lagoon.

What’s Happening:

The New York Post Walt Disney World

In the suit, the Long Island resident claims that a “mammoth" wave threw her onto the bottom of the concrete pool before she was dragged by the water.

She claims she has permanent scarring on her legs from the cuts she sustained in the park’s iconic Surf Pool.

Panetta and her lawyer husband claim that their children, aged 3 and 7, were stunned by the whole ordeal and could have been seriously injured if Kimberly hadn’t stepped in.

The pair also claim she was unable to enjoy the rest of their vacation, as Kimberly was “stuck limping around applying bandages, salves and creams and was forced to avoid swimming and enjoying planned visits to the parks."

When speaking with Disney after the ordeal, the pair also shared they were offered a $250 credit, which they felt was insufficient compensation.

