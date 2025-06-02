New Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center Opens Deep in the Wilderness
The new model will allow guests to view the new cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.
Disney Vacation Club is welcoming home new members with an all-new model tour.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has shared a look at their newest Welcome Home center at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Located next to Pioneer Hall in the heart of the resort, the new center features a model cabin for those interested in not only joining the Disney Vacation Club family, but also utilizing their membership at one of Walt Disney World’s newest DVC locations.
- These new cabins debuted just about one year ago at the resort, replacing the well-known log cabin design with a modernized look at camp life.
- Each cabin sleeps up to 6 and features a full sized kitchen, convertible seating/sleeping area in the living room, a 65-inch TV, floor to ceiling windows, and separate bedroom with a queen-sized bed and bunk beds, and a personal patio with charcoal grill.
- You can view our full tour of the new cabins here.
- The new Welcome Home Center is open daily for guests to tour the new cabin and look into joining Disney Vacation Club.
