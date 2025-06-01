Getting the Disney Parks Back on the Treadmill

Every once in a while, when my life slows down, I get on a health kick and restart my exercise regimen. I do pretty well, even working out while on the road, until life happens and I get out of the habit. I will stop for a few months, and eventually I will be able to get back into the rhythm of exercising and eating healthy. I know I should have more self discipline to keep at it without starting and stopping, but when an unexpected situation diverts my attention, I don’t have the will power to stick to it.

In many ways, Universal has a greater commitment to their regimen than I do. Despite the pandemic and other economic uncertainties, they continued developing new attractions. They built Epic Universe, continued work on their family park in Texas, prepared a horror experience in Vegas, and laid the groundwork for a theme park in the UK. No matter my thoughts on any of these experiences, they should be commended for leaning into their business during challenging times in an effort to grow.

Disney, on the other hand, is much more like me. When faced with the pandemic, a pair of leadership changes, and other uncertainties, they jumped off the treadmill and froze. While I understand the economics of Comcast and Disney are very different due to Comcast’s broadband business, Disney found itself flat-footed. This stagnation is resulting in several years without a major attraction opening at any of their domestic parks. In many ways, Disney’s experiences got out of shape.

But we are at the cusp of Disney heading back to the gym. While Josh D’Amaro announced several projects at D23, we have yet to see meaningful progress on any of these efforts outside of the demolition of Dino-Rama. That being said, it seems we are on the edge of some meaningful progress. As part of DisneylandForward, Disneyland has nine years to invest $1.9 billion in new offerings such as attractions, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This means the clock is ticking and Disneyland will need to get moving.

At Walt Disney World, Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzaRizzo’s upcoming closures will enable work to begin at that park. If D’Amaro meets his commitment to open all of the announced experiences within five years of the D23 event, visible work would presumably start soon at Magic Kingdom given that area's unique construction complexity. With that, we would have major projects occurring at three of the four Florida parks for the first time in a long while. Speaking as a fan, this is an exciting prospect.

As I have said previously, one of the things that makes Disney special is that it fills you with nostalgia of the past, but there is always something to look forward to in the future. For far too long, the future has been murky which has suppressed fan enthusiasm. But I have hope that we are at the precipice of turning a corner. Disneyland has already acknowledged that when the Opera House reopens, the post-show area will feature an acknowledgement of the future. Hopefully Walt Disney World will use Walt Disney Presents (or some other area) to follow suit.

For a theme park to be healthy, it has to be in a constant state of development. In many ways, the business relies on the newest experience to draw in guests, while pushing the artform forward. In this regard, Disney has not been healthy as of late, but it seems like they are about to get back on their treadmill and get back into shape as a healthy and growing business. I just hope that they are able to commit to their plan better than I can.

Note: An audio version of this essay can be heard on the latest episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast