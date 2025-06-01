Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 15 – Disney Getting in Shape, Movie Theatre Merch, and Vincent Martella of "Phineas and Ferb"

This could possibly be the best [episode] ever.

Another thrilling episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here.

In Episode 15, we discuss:

Plus, Alex talks with Vincent Martella about returning as the voice of Phineas on the new season of Phineas and Ferb.

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!