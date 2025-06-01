Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 15 – Disney Getting in Shape, Movie Theatre Merch, and Vincent Martella of "Phineas and Ferb"
This could possibly be the best [episode] ever.
Another thrilling episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast is here.
In Episode 15, we discuss:
- Disney getting back on the treadmill (so to speak).
- Movie theatre merchandising.
- The debut date for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away at Magic Kingdom.
- Recent updates to the Animation Building’s video loop at Disney California Adventure.
- “Always-on" Disney+ Perks and Hulu Perks.
- A documentary called Jaws @ 50 coming to Nat Geo.
- New Disney Cruise offers for Disney Visa cardmembers.
- And more.
Plus, Alex talks with Vincent Martella about returning as the voice of Phineas on the new season of Phineas and Ferb.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
