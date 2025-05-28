Major Update to Disney Animation Lobby at Disney California Adventure Sees New Additions (and Removals) Including "Coco," "Soul," Moana," and More

After nearly a decade since we last saw some changes to the Disney Animation attraction at Disney California Adventure, the popular loop of film montages and clips, showcasing concept artwork, backgrounds, and final scenes from the animation processes from classic films has been updated.

The Lobby, more than just a respite from heat or rain, is a popular spot for Disney and Pixar fans, who are enveloped in larger than life screens showcasing stunning art and moments from classic films. Couples (some celebrities) have proposed in the lobby, and the location is a popular space to rent out for private events (including weddings).

Others just like to have a seat and enjoy the moments and music from their favorite films as they get their moment in this location that dates back to Disney California Adventure’s opening day back in 2001.

The latest update adds Pixar’s Coco and Soul into the foray, alongside additions from Walt Disney Animation Studios - The Princess and the Frog, Zootopia, Moana, and Encanto. Check out our list below to see where and how they fit into the loop that can be enjoyed in the lobby.

Worth noting: considering that it closes with the classic bookend, reading “The End," we use “When You Wish Upon A Star" from Pinocchio as the end of the loop, with Ariel and “Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid as the starting point. Note that if a song is specified, that dates back to earlier loops when multiple segments featuring the same movie were played.

The new order of films represented in the Disney Animation lobby are as follows:

The Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast

Fantasia/Fantasia 2000

Coco

Bambi

Finding Nemo

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Evil Queen)

(Evil Queen) The Incredibles

The Princess and the Frog

The Jungle Book

Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3

Soul

Cinderella

Mulan

Monsters, Inc.

Ratatouille

Zootopia

Lilo & Stitch

Tarzan

Alice in Wonderland

Up

Tangled

Moana

Dumbo

The Lion King

Encanto

Frozen (Let It Go)

(Let It Go) Cars

Pocahontas

Sleeping Beauty

Aladdin (A Whole New World)

(A Whole New World) Peter Pan

“When You Wish Upon A Star"

(You can see this in full in our video below, starting at The Jungle Book and ending at The Princess and the Frog)

Previously, the order of films seen in the lobby were as follows:

The Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast

Fantasia/Fantasia 2000

Bambi

Finding Nemo

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Evil Queen)

(Evil Queen) The Incredibles

The Jungle Book

Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3

Cinderella

Mulan

Monsters, Inc.

Ratatouille

Lilo & Stitch

Tarzan

Frozen (In Summer)

(In Summer) Pinocchio (Hi Diddle Dee Dee)

(Hi Diddle Dee Dee) Alice In Wonderland

Up

Lady and the Tramp

Tangled

Dumbo

The Lion King

Frozen (Let It Go)

(Let It Go) Cars

Pocahontas

Sleeping Beauty

Aladdin (A Whole New World)

(A Whole New World) Peter Pan

“When You Wish Upon A Star"

This means that six films were added to the loop and three were removed. Those three removals:

Frozen (In Summer)

(In Summer) Lady and the Tramp

Pinocchio (Hi Diddle Dee Dee)

Some might argue, “Well if it’s a celebration of Disney Animation (which has also grown to include Pixar Animation Studios), why not just keep adding and not subtracting?" A staunch defender of this argument, I agree wholeheartedly. Since the park opened in 2001, not only have I been grossly concerned watching the encroaching Avengers Campus push up against this side of Hollywoodland/Hollywood Pictures Backlot and the dead space in this corner of the park grow and grow, but I have also witnessed numerous other animated montages pulled from the lobby in the park’s history, including but not limited to:

The Emperor’s New Groove

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

A Bug’s Life

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Hercules

Movies that, at the time, were not considered popular enough to be retained in the loop, but now, decades later, have seen a resurgence in the Disney fandom that would be warmly welcomed in the Disney Animation building lobby at the park.

By my calculations, if you kept everything that was removed, the runtime for the loop would still be under an hour in length. This still comes in short of most area background music loops throughout the Disney Parks, even within Disney California Adventure, which typically average about an hour in length.

The argument can be said that “well it's just a lobby for people to move through to various attractions in the building," including Animation Academy, Turtle Talk with Crush, or the ever-decreasing exhibit space of the Sorcerer’s Workshop - which was once home to Beast’s Library and Ursula’s Grotto, where you can find out what Disney character you’re most like, or record your own voice into classic moments, respectively. That argument may be true, but the courtyard lobby is an attraction unto itself, celebrating the vast catalog of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios as well and might just deserve more than 34 minutes. And, because it is a lobby, people can choose to relax and enjoy, or depart and move on to their next adventure. There are couches throughout the space for a reason.

What do you think? Are there other films you think should have been added (lookin at Turning Red and Raya and the Last Dragon myself)?

