Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get Onboard Credit When Booking Select Disney Cruise Line Voyages This Summer
The onboard credit can be used on various things throughout the ship, including dining and merchandise.
Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive onboard credit when booking select Disney Cruise Line Voyages this summer for use on shipboard services, food, beverage, merchandise, and more.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive a $250 onboard credit when they book select cruises using their Disney Visa Card.
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can book this offer now through Sept. 1, 2025 for travel on select August and September 2025 sailings.
- The offer is available for select sailings, all of which are aboard the Disney Wish, and must be booked by via phone, or through a travel agent.
- The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, debuted back in 2022. The first-in-its-class ship marked numerous firsts, including the first Disney attraction at sea, family dining adventures themed to “Frozen," an immersive tour of the Star Wars galaxy at the Hyperspace Lounge, original Broadway-style stage productions, plus signature fireworks at sea and imaginative clubs for kids of all ages.
- Those participating in the offer must also pay using their Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card.
- One $250 USD onboard credit per stateroom will automatically appear on the stateroom account and can be used onboard toward the purchase of shipboard services, merchandise, food and beverage or Port Adventures.
- This offer is only valid for new bookings only, in an Inside, Oceanview, or Verandah stateroom. Concierge level rooms and suites are not applicable for this offer.
- A similar offer is also available for Disney Vacation Club Members, but vacation points cannot be used for the offer. For further information, be sure to reach out to your travel professional.
- Cardmembers can also save up to 30% on select stateroom categories when combined with select Disney Cruise Line offers, also available through a travel professional. The dates for this offer mostly run through this summer as well, but apply to more ships than just the Disney Wish.
- We have stated numerous times that these deals and savings must be booked through a travel professional. We recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with securing those offers, and getting you on your Disney Cruise Line voyage.
