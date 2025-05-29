Disney+ and Hulu Launching "Always-On" Perks Programs — Win Cruises, Premiere Visits, and More

Disney-owned streaming services Disney+ and Hulu are launching new always-on Perks programs, which offer discounts, rewards, and more on top of their incredible content lineups.

Plussing Disney+:

The Walt Disney Company

While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.

In fact, Disney+ was the first streamer to introduce a perks program over a year ago.

Disney+ Perks

Disney+’s new Perks program launched today, which includes access to: A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8



A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line

A 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash for new customers.

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars

Plus, some upcoming perks involve Old Navy Super Cash, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, and the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Details on these perks have yet to be announced, but are expected in the coming days.

Hulu Perks

For Hulu, their new Perks program will debut on June 2nd.

You can bundle subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu, giving access to both libraries of content.

As streaming service prices continue to rise, it’s great to see Disney adding extra magical benefits for subscribers.

