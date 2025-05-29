Disney+ and Hulu Launching "Always-On" Perks Programs — Win Cruises, Premiere Visits, and More
Disney+ Perks launched today, with Hulu Perks launching next month.
Disney-owned streaming services Disney+ and Hulu are launching new always-on Perks programs, which offer discounts, rewards, and more on top of their incredible content lineups.
Plussing Disney+:
- The Walt Disney Company has announced the launch of new, always-on perks programs for Disney+ and Hulu that offer subscribers unique offerings on top of their library of content.
- While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.
- In fact, Disney+ was the first streamer to introduce a perks program over a year ago.
Disney+ Perks
- Disney+’s new Perks program launched today, which includes access to:
- A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8
- A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025
- A 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash for new customers.
- 20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app
- 15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com
- A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+
- A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial
- Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz
- Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit
- Special summer savings at Walt Disney World Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars TIE fighter in-game TOKEN
- Plus, some upcoming perks involve Old Navy Super Cash, Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, and the 2025 ESPY Awards.
- Details on these perks have yet to be announced, but are expected in the coming days.
Hulu Perks
- For Hulu, their new Perks program will debut on June 2nd.
- Each week, Hulu Perks will drop new offers include:
- Chances to win tickets to Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and passes to Comic-Con® in San Diego*
- Sweepstakes to win items from and inspired by Hulu favorites like The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building
- Exclusive perks from partners like Microsoft, Pure Green, and LG Electronics
- For those who don’t yet have a subscription to Disney+ and Hulu, now is the perfect time to jump into your favorite magical stories.
- Disney+ is the exclusive home for recent releases such as the critically acclaimed Andor Season 2, Pixar’s Win or Lose, and Daredevil: Born Again.
- You can read our review of Andor Season 2 here.
- Hulu on the other hand boasts an impressive lineup of ABC, 20th Century, and FX content, such as The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and Alien: Romulus.
More:
- You can bundle subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu, giving access to both libraries of content. You can learn more about Disney + and Hulu bundles here.
- As streaming service prices continue to rise, it’s great to see Disney adding extra magical benefits for subscribers.
