Trailer Released for Upcoming Documentary “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything”

ABC News Studios has released the official trailer for Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything, a feature-length documentary produced by Imagine Documentaries.
What’s Happening:
- The film is scheduled to debut on Hulu in the U.S. on June 23, with an international release on Disney+ later this year, following its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.
- Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, this documentary delves into the profound influence of broadcast icon Barbara Walters on journalism and her pioneering role for women in the industry.
- Barbara Walters was more than just a news reporter; she was a trailblazer in the industry. As a groundbreaking figure in broadcasting, she paved the way for women in a field largely dominated by men.
- The documentary provides a close look at her extraordinary career and personal life, showcasing the challenges she faced in her quest to find harmony between her professional and personal commitments.
- In her own words, Walters openly discusses the sacrifices that come with fame and the lasting impact she aimed to leave behind.
- The documentary showcases previously unreleased footage from ABC's vast archives, complemented by interviews with individuals who had personal and professional connections to the broadcasting icon.
- Among those featured are notable figures such as Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, Katie Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto, and Oprah Winfrey.
What They’re Saying:
- David Sloan, senior executive producer, ABC News: “ABC News broke new ground by hiring Barbara and putting a woman at the anchor desk which was the exclusive preserve of men. Her road was filled with peril and naysayers and navigating that was not without personal costs. Nevertheless, Barbara created a dazzling career that had no blueprint and changed broadcast journalism forever."
