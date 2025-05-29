TV Recap: "Nine Perfect Strangers" - Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2

Episode 1: Zauberwald

Masha (Nicole Kidman) is being praised for her work, as she is being introduced to an assembled audience. Little is mentioned of what happened at her wellness center in the first season, but they do mention the title of the show in less than a minute into this episode. Masha is given a roaring round of applause as she takes the podium. This disruptors conference is filled with people who are thrilled to see the famed guru, and when she speaks, Masha reminds them all that she is the focus of multiple federal investigations. (Hahahahah, so funny to laugh about drugging people without their consent.)

Masha then brings the audience up to speed with some fantastic clip show from the first season, as the Marconi family connects with their dead son Zach while under the influence of drugs, and Masha has a product she is trying to sell. Her new gadget is designed to be used to connect with long past memories as if it is the first time. When asked if she was using the drug therapy to connect with her daughter, Masha tells the crowd that yes she was, and that it was very therapeutic for her. Asked if she still sees her daughter, Masha lies to the interviewer and audience, because even though she says no, Masha’s deceased daughter smiles at her from the side of the room. (So let me get this straight, Masha is out selling snake oil in the form of her product and continues to she her dead daughter. I wonder how many drugs she is on.)

Asked by the audience how she learned about these therapies, Masha tells a story about finding a small clinic in Bavaria that practiced these experimental methods, and Masha explains that she owes her career and life to this doctor. Afterwards, Martin (Lucas Englander) approaches Masha backstage, and the two know each other well. He tells Masha that the offer still stands, and that if Masha needs a place to open her practice, Martin knows where she can start. When Masha is served with a legal summons, the joy drops out of the room. It’s the third one this month for the famed guru, and Martin continues to explain what they have at the new clinic Zauberwald. There are no navigable roads or cell service. Masha would be free of court summons.

Later, Masha, (with a much more guru appropriate hairstyle) is walking in the woods collecting items at Zauberwald. Approaching the entrance, Masha asks Helena (Lena Olin) what happened to her retirement. Helena explains it’s the first day of a new retreat, there are things to do. Inside, Masha and Martin are looking at the number of mushrooms they have for the treatments, and while Martin is focused on the science Masha reminds him that it is not always just science. While Masha brings art and passion, Martin brings discipline. He worries about the dosage for the clients and informs her that she must not drug the group without their consent, nor is she allowed to drug herself. The guru agrees to the terms. (I think we know she is not going to follow Martin’s guidelines.) Martin walks the estate, placing hidden cameras all around, while Masha walks back to the solitude of her private residence.

Down from the estate, Peter (Henry Golding) is yodeling, and telling his group how wonderful the alps are. (That’s where we are. Thanks Peter. We are in the Alps.) Peter is trying to portray himself as a rugged mountain man, but an escort in a Mercedes arrives to take his baggage to Zauberwald. Before Peter leaves, he learns from his mountaineering friends that Zauberwald once was a famous sanitarium, and that they had a relative die there. (Oh, we have some historical danger added to the now drugged up fancy retreat.)

Brian and Imogene (Murray Bartlett and Annie Murphy) are riding a funicular up the mountain on their way to Zauberwald. He is leery of the steep climb, while Imogene is buried in her book. Trying to distract himself by talking to her, Imogene is less than enthusiastic to talk to converse. Disembarking, Brian leaves his luggage on the funicular as it heads back down the mountain, and in true anger, he bellows at the sky. (Yeah, could have done without this scene.) Masha and Helena watch from a camera and discuss the merits of their spying on guests and Helena tells her friend that if she didn’t blur the lines of what was acceptable, she wouldn’t be on the run from the law. Masha gets mean and personal by telling Helena that if her grandfather had done things differently, she wouldn’t be trying to fight bankruptcy. (Okay, I’m guessing the grandfather ran the sanitarium where the mountain man said a relative died long ago, and that he was Masha’s saving grace that she spoke about at the start of the show.)

The rail returns, and Brian gets his bags with significant struggle, but notices one bag is missing. Riding an elevator to a high outdoor bridge, Brian is met by Agnes (Dolly de Leon). She asks if she can help, and Brian is less than kind in his response. He apologizes and tells Agnes that one of his bags is missing, and it is very important to him. Agnes carries the luggage away and tells Brian that it is a privilege to serve.

Imogene is welcomed to her room, and states that it is like a fairy tale. Martin is pleased that she is happy, but Imogene bombards the pharmacologist with many questions about what Masha does. Martin explains that Imogene should try to forget what she thinks she knows, and to enjoy her week at Zauberwald. He explains that she will get the most out of this work if she doesn’t try to outsmart it.

Victoria (Christine Baranski) arrives, and while she is greeted as the crone by Imogene, Helena explains to Masha that Victoria has been here a few times before. As Victoria walks through Zauberwald, she explains to her date Matteo (Aras Aydin) about her past experiences with the place. Martin meets Victoria in the hallway, and they reminisce about her past times and whether a certain chef is still in the kitchen. Imogene meets up with Victoria, and she asks her why she has a cane. Victoria explains that she took a tumble off a chair, and that Matteo was there to help her up. Imogene is not impressed by Matteo and explains to her mother Victoria that they were supposed to come to Zauberwald together. (Mother daughter dynamics. I love this and the fact that it is Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski is a match made in heaven.)

Imogene tries to get Matteo to leave because this was supposed to be for the two of them to work on their relationship. When Imogene learns that Matteo is fully registered, it does not please her that her mother brought a date for their wellness week. Later, Imogene tells Victoria and Matteo that she will not stay in the same room as them. Imogene explains that Matteo is a human shield for her mother to avoid building a relationship with her daughter and storms out.

Tina and Wolfie (King Princess and Maisie Richardson-Sellers) are walking around their room in astonishment at their luxury. Tina loves everything but the piano in the room. The two lay on the bed, and before a make out session can progress, Tina leaves to take a bath. (I see why these two are at the retreat.)

Imogene is desperately trying to get a cell signal outside with little luck. Peter walks by trying to accomplish the same task, and neither is successful. When Peter asks if she has any luck, Imogene is a lot friendlier to Peter than she was to Brian. Before he goes to find a landline, Peter asks if he will see Imogene later, and she is pleasantly kind in her response.

Wolfie walks outside, and sees someone bowing to Agnes, and wonders if she is royalty. Agnes explains that she used to be a nun, and people think that it’s a thing to do with nuns. When Wolfie asks if Agnes works at Zauberwald, she explains that her clothes were dirty from the journey there, and they loaned her some clothes from the staff. (Okay, so is Agnes an employee or not? She helped Brian, even carried his luggage to his room. What’s up with Agnes? Can we trust someone named Agnes? I doubt it.)

Peter walks through the halls trying to find cell service and fails. He asks at the front desk, wondering if there have been any messages from his father. When he is told no, Peter is shocked. Peter is directed to meet the rest of the guests in the great hall. At the bar he finds Imogene alone and joins her. They commiserate over the lack of cell signals and the two introduce each other. The two have a drink, and while Peter laughs off Imogene’s question of his date arriving, he tells Imogene that he is waiting for his father. They commiserate over the awfulness of their parents. Victoria and Matteo interrupt and Imogene introduces her mother and Matteo to Peter.

Anges is greeted by Martin as she enters the room. (She is not an employee. Oh boy is Brian going to be embarrassed.) Agness is greeted as Sister Agnes, and Martin explains that her life of service has been an inspiration to them all. (Agnes looks less impressed by this genuine compliment. I think Sister Agnes is probably less than holy.) Brian meets up with Agnes and apologizes for how he acted and thanks her for her work. He still doesn’t understand that Agnes is not an employee.

At the bar, Brian meets Wolfie and Tina, tries to make small talk but is rebuffed. Outside, Masha (in full Jedi robes) makes her grand entrance to the group. She walks into the room with authority and claps for attention from the guests. The group is amazed at Masha and when she greets Agnes as Sister Agnes, Brian is shocked. While she compliments everyone, Masha asks Peter where his father is. Peter is hesitant but explains that he has been delayed. The guru tells the group that they cannot start until everyone arrives and wants to know when Peter’s dad will come. When Peter explains that hopefully his dad will arrive tomorrow, she leaves the room this throws everyone of the guests off balance. Martin is trying to run damage control amongst the guests, and no one is happy. He suggests a goodnights sleep, and Victoria mentions that they should all get a good stiff drink.

Helena is not happy, and while Masha watches her clients from the hidden cameras, Helena is pounding on her door demanding answers about what she is doing. She is very uncomfortable with the idea of David Sharpe, Peter’s dad, coming to the retreat. Telling Masha that she needs to remain in the present and not the past, Masha agrees.

Wolfie plays the piano in the bar, while Imogene drinks, and Peter arrives to drink up the misery they are all feeling. (The chemistry between Murphy and Golding is incredible.)

Tina sits in her bath, while Brian worries about his bag demanding that it be brought to him. It’s critical for him to have it. Agnes returns to her room to sleep and chooses to sleep on the floor. Masha tries to sleep but is tormented by her daughter.

David Sharpe (Mark Strong) gets into his car and is told that the jet is waiting. David explains that he won’t leave until the deal is done and his son will have to wait. David mentions to his driver that these drugs are the wave of the future, and that maybe they will turn him into a good person. (Mark Strong has such a presence with his voice. He is obviously not a good person, but I like David because Mark Strong is incredible.)

Episode 2 The Crabapple Clubhouse

Back in 2014, Masha journeyed to Zauberwald, where she is met by Helena, and greeted for the first time. (Ah ha, I was right, Helena is not her inspiration from the first episode, it must be grandfather.)

Asked how she is coping, Masha says that she is not, just existing. Her daughter Tatianna has died, and Helena wants to know what she thought would happen having her daughter die in her arms. Helena tells her that all she can do is to try and make her life worth living because it is difficult to move on from what has happened. Masha is in a panic because she is worried that she will forget her daughter. (Oh, yes, this is where we finally see some humanity in Masha. Kidman is giving us that ounce of reality to a woman who seems so inhuman throughout the show. Masha of the present is a cover of someone who is just trying to deal with the trauma of her lost daughter.) Helena tells her that together they will try to imagine her back to life, and to trust her. This leads to a kitchen scene where Helena mixes a cocktail that involves mushrooms, and now we understand where this psychedelic treatment had its foundation. In the present, Helena tells Masha that she questions her methods, and the guru responds that it is all Helena’s fault because she taught her.

Tina and Wolfie are laying in bed, and Tina is not happy with her partner. Tina feels like Masha is a snake oil salesman, and that going to Zauberwald was a bad idea. Wolfie tries to reassure her, but Tina is doubtful and proclaims that Masha is not god, just a hot lady who wears gowns and tots mushrooms. (I like Tina, this might be the line of the episode.) Tina does not want to be there, but Wolfie asks her to keep an open mind. Tina responds that when you keep an open mind that leaves doors open for terrible things to come in.

In Peter’s room while he sleeps, Imogene tries to sneak out, but he catches her, and they talk. They both agreed it was a great night, but she feels the need to leave. Peter suggests they hook up again, and while Imogene agrees, she still feels the need to go.

Brian is anxiously sitting in his room when Masha arrives with his lost luggage. The expression on his face is relief. While Masha tells him that he can express his frustration if he wants too, and after his outburst Masha tells him that his show was his daughter’s favorite. When Brian opens the case, he reveals that it is the puppet used in his show that Masha used to watch with her daughter. (New Theory: Masha has assembled these people because they all have a significant connection to her daughter.)

Victoria tries to get Martin to make a better breakfast, but she is told that the bland beginning to the morning is a part of a specific protocol. Tina is adamant not to eat because she gets especially concerned when a pharmacologist tells her she needs to eat. While Brian struggles to enter the dining room, his puppet appears telling him he needs to go in. (I think the chocolate Masha gave him was drugged. I think everything is drugged, including the alcohol from the previous night.)

Brian joins his furry friend, and we get a flashback scene to Brian sitting on his show ‘Crabapple Clubhouse’ talking to a kid about why he is scared to go to school. This core memory of his show helps the host enter the breakfast area, and he is met by some interesting facial responses. Brian does apologize to Agnes, and she lets him off easily.

Masha dictates the next steps, and Martin is less than enthusiastic about starting with the guests. He tells them that today is a foraging day. Everyone assumes it’s starting to take the drugs, and Martin explains foraging is about connecting to the land and each other and that Brian has been selected to lead the group.

While Martin tries to prepare everyone for their trip into the woods to find edible foods, Imogene has a problem with Brian being in a position of leadership. She states he should never be given a position of such authority again. She tells everyone that Brian is Brian Tumkin of ‘The Crabapple Gang’. Immediately everyone wonders what sexual act he committed that got his show cancelled, and Brian defends himself vehemently. Brian tells everyone that he was demanding of the staff on the show, and Imogene describes it as abusive.

Stepping back from his role as leader, Agnes speaks up and says that forgiveness is important. Victoria sides with the nun, and that states that everyone is too sensitive. Imogene starts in on her mother and brings up some childhood trauma about Victoria locking her in the closet when she was a kid. Peter mentions to Brian (rather funnily) that he thinks Brian is not the root of the problem. As the group descends into bickering and arguing, Agnes screams to get the attention of everyone. She suggests that Brian should get everyone started on their task.

In the lab, Martin confronts Masha wondering why she started foraging today. Masha explains that she is not going to start the full protocol until David arrives. Martin is concerned about Masha’s plan, and he wants to be able to trust her.

The group is out foraging in the snow, pairing off, and while most people agree with what Brian suggests, Imogene mentions that when did a lack of consent ever stop Brian before. (Oh, I think Brian did a bad thing.) Victoria chose not to join the foraging group and stayed in her room drinking alone. As she sips her drink and dances to the music, Victoria looks over the binders of unpaid bills, and end of life plans. (Oh no, Victoria is broke and dying.)

Wolfie and Brian are working together, and while she complains about Tina’s lack of interest in the retreat, Brian is daydreaming elsewhere. She continues to explain that she is just trying to help Tina. As Wolfie continues to explain that it wasn’t just Tina’s career that was lost, it was hers too. Brian tells her that sometimes people fail because they don’t care, and that people can fail as well because they care too much. Brian sees his puppet in the distance and while he is guiding Wolfie, he screams out that everyone deserves a best friend, and sometimes that best friend is yourself.

Tina and Agnes are working together, and she tells Agnes that it was nice what she did for Brian. She explains to Tina that what people say isn’t what they really are. This is in reference to whether Tina thought the accusations against Brian were true. Agnes further explains that sometimes, the world can turn its back on a gentle soul. Agnes then asks why Tina is so angry with Wolfie. This leads to Tina asking her why Agnes stopped being a nun. Agnes asks why Tina stopped playing the piano.

As Tina explains, at first, she could hear the music but not get it out. Eventually it turned to her not being able to hear the music anymore. Agnes tells her that something similar happened to her. She stopped being able to hear God.

Peter, Imogene, and Matteo join, and while Peter is admiring the view, he can’t help but comment that his father would have loved it at Zauberwald. (Peter has some serious daddy issues.) Matteo wonders if Peter’s dad is dead. When Imogene realizes that David Sharpe’s is Peter’s dad, she tells him that it explains a lot. This leads to Peter defending his father and we learn that Matteo’s mom and dad were killed in the war.

Masha and Helena comb through mountains of paperwork. When Helena leaves to go hunting, a helicopter arrives in the snowstorm, and we finally see the arrival of David Sharpe. (If you need to make an entrance in a movie or show, study Mark Strong’s strut through the snow. Simply masterful.)

David is isolated in his room as the group returns from the frosty forage in the forest. When Martin congratulates them on their work, he tells the tired group that they need to prepare dinner with what they found and Brian is still in charge. Imogene is annoyed by this, and while Brian is staying calm, his puppet arrives to tell him that Imogene doesn’t like him and thinks he ruins everything. The puppet wants Brian to ‘get her’. (Never good when an imaginary puppet is telling you to hurt others.)

In the kitchen the group starts to prepare something to eat, and Brian has had enough of Imogene’s misery. He explains to the rest of the group, and Imogene that he lost his show because he got mad at a camera guy. All he ever tried to do was tell kids that it was okay to have feelings, and to feel your feelings when you had them, and Imogene is the proof that he failed. Brian thinks he failed because instead of Imogene growing up and using the skills taught on Brian’s show to have compassion for others, instead Imogene is a judgmental, whiny, self-centered person who is awful to others for no reason. Brian leaves after his speech and Imogene leaves in embarrassment too.

Tina finds Brian and while he thinks he has lost control, Tina tells him that it seemed like he found control. Tina tells him that she was on his show as a kid and describes how angry her parents were because all she did was talk about space and how she wanted to be an astronaut when she grew up. Tina never mentioned the piano once. While her parents were mad, Tina thanked Brian because he listened when no one else did or would hear what she was trying to say.

Peter finds Imogene in their room crying and packing up to leave. She’s upset because she knows she treated Brian terribly, and that she doesn’t know why she acts the way that she does. This is when Imogene tells Peter that her father died as a child, and that after she lost her father, she became obsessed with Brian’s show.

Masha removes her Jedi robes before knocking at David’s door. When Masha confiscates his laptop, David tells her that he came for Peter, and the two kiss. Masha enjoys the romantic moment but then breaks it off. (Oh, I think we knew that David and Masha had a romantic history. This is going to be interesting.)

Review

I thoroughly enjoyed the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers but in no way did I think it needed a second season. However, after watching these first two episodes, I am intrigued.

The cast is stellar. Christine Baranski is phenomenal, Annie Murphy will always get my attention, and Henry Golding is mesmerizing. Throw in Mark Strong as a billionaire, and I am hooked to join the story.

Nicole Kindman is her usual accented mysterious Masha, the guru of self-help psychedelics, and her look and presence on the screen is the usual power that Nicole Kidman brings to the screen. I like the fact this season takes place in the alps. The weather and isolation are a fantastic mix of ingredients to heighten the tension for the show. I wonder how much of an effect the drugs will have on the group.

The real standout of the season so far is Murray Bartlett as Brian. He seems to have a lot of rage inside of him, and yet he possesses a sweet and endearing soul. He dominates every scene when he is with Kidman and Murphy. Brian is just the type of character this show needs, and Murray Bartlett is running away with the show so far.

Nine Perfect Strangers has hooked me again, but it is only episode 2 and it is clear these people are hardly strangers.