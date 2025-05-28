All New "20/20" Investigates a Couple That Goes Missing and a Clue on Social Media That Leads to a Shocking Revelation

A married couple disappears during the July Fourth holiday weekend, prompting a search that takes an unexpected turn when a clue from social media surfaces, leading to a startling revelation in an upcoming episode of 20/20.

  • In Windsor, Wisconsin, Bart and Krista Halderson seemed to lead a joyful life, relishing their lovely home and two adult sons.
  • However, their mysterious disappearance over the July Fourth holiday weekend triggered a search that ultimately uncovered a heartbreaking truth.
  • The couple had been murdered and dismembered, with their remains scattered across multiple sites.
  • As investigators narrowed down potential suspects, a crucial clue found on social media pointed to someone unexpectedly close to the Haldersons.
  • This unsettling case will be thoroughly examined by ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith in an upcoming episode of 20/20, scheduled to air on Friday, May 30th, from 9:01 to 11:00 p.m. EDT, and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

