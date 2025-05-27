Ryan Reynolds Highlights the “Underdogs” of the Animal World with New National Geographic Series
The five-part series will see a simulcast debut on Nat Geo and ABC on Sunday, June 15th, before streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Ryan Reynolds is bringing his trademark wit to National Geographic with an all-new series looking at nature’s Underdogs.
What’s Happening:
- For over 100 years, National Geographic has brought you breathtaking wildlife footage of iconic animals, but now it's time for the underdogs to get a chance to shine.
- From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, Underdogs celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don’t usually get to be the stars of the show.
- Each episode of the five-part series will showcase a different aspect of these underdogs’ bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills and gross-out behaviors.
- The stunning imagery will be accompanied by a score from award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams (Shrek, The Martian). In fact, Gregson-Williams’ score will even be released to streaming services on June 13th via Hollywood Records.
- The show features an original theme song by Green Day, simply titled “Underdogs," which is also featured in the deluxe edition of their latest album, “Saviors."
- Narrated by Ryan Reynolds and produced by his company, Maximum Effort, Underdogs premieres June 15th at 9/8c, simulcast on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Reynolds: “Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true—mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw Deadpool & Wolverine but I don’t think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours. We’re so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can’t wait for everyone to see."
Episode Synopses
“Superzeroes" Premieres June 15th at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Ryan Reynolds assembles a team of “Superzeroes," apparently pathetic animals with unexpectedly awesome superpowers. Forget about the cheetah’s speed, the eagle’s eyesight or the elephant’s brute strength, and say hello to the invisible glass frog, the indestructible honey badger and the pistol shrimp who can fire bubbles that are as hot as the surface of the sun.
“Terrible Parents" Premieres June 15th at 9:54/8:54c on National Geographic
- Ryan Reynolds reveals some highly questionable parenting strategies from the animal kingdom’s worst parents, the underdogs. From a goose who lays their eggs on the top of a cliff to a koala that feeds its baby poop, it’s uncertain if they are bad parents or just misunderstood. But no matter how bad you think you may be at parenting, you can’t be as bad as these guys.
“Sexy Beasts" Premieres June 22nd at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Forget the birds and the bees, Ryan reveals the steps to finding “the one," underdog-style. From the “first attraction" in giant-nosed proboscis monkeys to the importance of wingmen in turkey courtship to foreplay in flying foxes, these guys have re-written the rule book on messy and complicated relationships.
“The Unusual Suspects" Premieres June 22nd at 9:53/8:53c
- Ryan Reynolds puts the spotlight on the underdogs who get ahead by sneaky tactics. From the master-of-disguise frogfish to a butt-biting jackal and a multi-headed caterpillar playing the decoy, these are the masters of deception and deceit. And bringing all these hustlers together is the greatest con artist of them all—a cunning macaque who feeds on the spoils from unsuspecting tourists.
“Total Grossout" Premieres June 29th at 9/8c on National Geographic
- Ryan gives his unique take on the animals who use gross-out tactics to achieve their goals, from defending their home to finding a mate and winning at the game of life. His cast includes manatees that use flatulence to control their buoyancy and cave-dwelling fungus gnats that create beautiful, illuminated fly traps from the mucus lit by their bioluminescent butts.
